DAYTON — Maddy Hill rolled her eyes at the thought.
Near the starting line of the state championship cross-country race Saturday in Ethete, Hill stood next to teammate Chloe Wilson. Wilson, a Tongue River senior co-captain, looked around and offered a suggestion.
“I think you can do it,” Wilson said. “You’re going to (win).”
Hill just made a sarcastic face. But approximately 20 minutes later, she crossed the finish line as the 2A individual girls state title winner.
The craziest part: Hill had never competed in cross-country before this season. She picked up the sport as a senior at the urging of Tongue River’s head cross-country coach, Laine Parish. He told her it would help her in track.
“Honestly, I was a little hesitant because I had never run more than a 400(meter competitive race), and I barely did that,” Hill said. “I wasn’t really sure if I could do it. (Parish) was like, ‘You can do it. You just have to go all in.’ I enjoy running, so I said, ‘Why not? Let’s just go for it.’”
Hill officially decided to join the team when summer workouts began in June. In past summers, she occasionally jogged a mile or two for fun. Now, she ran every day, bumping up the length, and started eating healthier.
“I wanted something, so I went after it,” Hill said.
She faced some challenges. Before the first race in August, she didn’t know how long a 5K was. She dealt with a foot injury and COVID-19 that held her out at points during the season.
But Hill also experienced early success. She broke the girls’ school-record time in her second meet. That reassured her she had made the right decision to try the sport.
“She just stayed positive through it all and believed it would work out in the end,” Parish said. “That was pretty contagious for the team to see and feed off that energy.”
Parish saw that same positive attitude at the state meet.
During the first mile, Hill hovered around fifth and sixth place. She caught up to the leaders in the second mile and grabbed first place toward the end of the final mile.
“I couldn’t breathe very well,” Hill said. “I was in pain. I couldn’t think clearly. I was just like, ‘I’ve got to get across the finish line.’ I didn’t know how far behind me (second place) was or anything like that. So it wasn’t until after the race that it kind of set in. I couldn’t even believe it when I crossed the finish line.”
The first thing she did after winning was hug her mom.
Despite being a first-year head coach at Tongue River, Parish spent more than a decade as a cross-country runner and assistant coach before this season. He had watched some freshmen claim state titles during their first year at the high-school level, but all had previous running experience. He had never seen or heard of a senior, like Hill, winning in her first year.
“Maddy, at this point last year, was not a cross-country runner,” Parish said. “She was just a junior in my English class.”
Hill, standing nearby, overheard the comment and laughed in the background.