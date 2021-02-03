SHERIDAN — When Sheridan wrestling senior Reese Osborne pinned Kelly Walsh’s Garrett Marker in 1:39 on the Broncs’ home mat Saturday afternoon, Sheridan friends, family and fans held up pieces of paper with “150” printed on each in different colors and fonts. The celebration of the 138-pound match victory lasted only a minute before the next varsity wrestler took the mat, but SHS Activities and Athletics Director Don Julian took the time after the dual meet to call attention over the sound system to Osborne’s 150th high school career victory.
“It was a dream come true kind of, so I’m really excited about that” Osborne said. “And I had no idea there was going to be a bunch of signs, so that was a cool surprise.”
Osborne’s win served as Sheridan’s fifth of the afternoon, and the Broncs beat the Trojans 44-26 with six pins. The victory over the reigning back-to-back 4A State Champions bodes well for Sheridan, as the North East Regional competition approaches Feb. 20 and the state tournament looms at the end of the month.
“You’ve got to overcome the tradition built by another team wrestling on a high, and you’ve got to take the momentum away from them, and I thought in some cases we did that,” Shatto said. “In others, we gave momentum back but I thought we did a good job once we lost it, getting it back to our side.”
The 150th win for Osborne only adds to the season he described as the most fun he’s had on the Broncs team. To earn 150 wins takes talent, skill and dedication to the sport from freshman to senior year, and Osborne’s milestone victory is a testament to his performances over the past four years. But the senior said the X-factor for him and the rest of Sheridan’s team this year has been the Broncs transforming from teammates into a “brotherhood.”
“This year has been a much different team than it has been the past three years,” Osborne said. “... It’s a really cool experience, and the leadership in the room is definitely a thing. … We have really solid leadership right now, and that’s crazy what that can do to a team.”
Several minutes after Osborne’s victory, freshman Dane Steel stepped on to the mat to face his 145-pound opponent Giovanni Lucchi and the brotherhood cheered the freshman to victory in the waning seconds of the match. As the clock ticked through the first two periods, Steel found himself able to execute a “leg cradle” against Lucchi with about 17 seconds left in the third period.
Steel’s teammates, like seniors Hayden Crow and Osborne who helped teach Steel the move, leapt to their feet around the mat, and Broncs wrestlers listening to music and loosening up in preparation for their matches at the edge of the gym moved toward the mat to pump their fists in the air. Steel won 6-1 by decision to cheers from the home crowd.
“It was exciting,” Steel said. “It’s cool to go back and see it [on film] and see how it happened, but I’ve got to keep working on it.”
As a result of Wyoming High School Activities Association protocols, the state’s wrestling teams have been limited to dual meets instead of the typical tournament style competition this season, and COVID-19 caused Sheridan to temporarily suspend practice and competition for two weeks in December. The Broncs were scheduled to wrestle at home Dec. 22, but the suspension led to Saturday’s competition serving as Sheridan’s first home dual of the season.
Shatto said the weeks off led to increased appreciation for the season, and the Broncs acknowledged the duals have proven to be slightly less taxing physically. They have also allowed for the camaraderie of the group to grow as the wrestlers have the opportunity to watch their teammates during competition instead of waiting on matches to finish on multiple mats throughout a gym.
With regional competition just less than three weeks away, Sheridan will continue to leverage its brotherhood to push each other to improve in the gym. The Broncs will begin to focus more specifically on upcoming opponents’ tendencies and their own technique because, in terms of conditioning, the wrestlers’ find themselves prepared for their upcoming competition.
Two matches after Steel’s emphatic victory, sophomore Colson Coon faced off against Sam Henderson in the 160-pound match and the competition came down to the final seconds of the third period. Coon had dug himself out of an early 6-3 deficit and tied the score 7-7 with 30 seconds left, and the competitors stopped with 7.8 seconds left.
“Hey,” Osborne yelled from the sidelines. “Finish this right now!”
Coon looked poised to do so until the referee awarded Henderson a point in the final several seconds, much to the displeasure of the home crowd. Henderson won 9-7 by decision, and the match serves as a teaching moment for Shatto — Sheridan will focus on what they can control so they don’t leave matches in the ref’s hands in the future.
Saturday’s match had historic moments, legendary moves and a bitter defeat, and the Broncs’ hope their brotherhood and victory over the Trojans set themselves up to improve upon their third-place finish at the regional tournament last year and sixth place performance at the state tournament.
“Winning helps excite teams, it makes that part easy,” Shatto said. “But I think even more so than that, I think this team has done a good job of getting to know one another and understanding the only way we can make a run at this is for everybody to do their job.”
Sheridan travels to Cheyenne to compete against East and Central high schools at 4 p.m. Friday.