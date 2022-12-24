SHERIDAN — It’s a winter activity that became popular just a decade ago.
The fat biking community in Sheridan is fairly small, but there are plenty of trails to go around for newer riders.
“I would say there’s a solid 30 people around the Sheridan, Ranchester, Buffalo area that are heavily involved in fat biking,” Sheridan Bicycle Company co-owner Jordan LeDuc said.
A fat bike is an offroad bicycle with oversized tires that are 3.8-5 inches wide designed for low ground pressure to allow riding on soft, unstable terrain such as snow.
The Bomber Mountain Cycling Club had its eighth annual Christmas Roll Dec. 17. Bikers met at the Sheridan Bicycle Company with Christmas attire and decorated wheels before riding off. LeDuc estimated there were roughly 15 fat bikes in the group.
There currently aren’t shops in Sheridan that rent bikes, so LeDuc suggests borrowing one from a friend before purchasing a fat bike.
Sheridan Bicycle Company co-owner Calie LeDuc recommends purchasing a fat bike and riding it year round, treating it as a mountain bike during the summer months.
“You put more PSI in those tires and go down rock sections on a mountain bike trail and it’s bomb proof,” Calie LeDuc said. “It’s not necessarily only a winter bike, although I do have a mountain bike for summer. But if it can help you justify purchasing it knowing that you can use it all year long.”
Calie LeDuc said she enjoys fat biking, because it gets her mind off life’s stressors.
“It’s like zen for me,” Calie LeDuc said. “If you’re having a bad day, and you go for a fat bike ride, you kind of forget about your bad day. That’s the nice thing about it.”
Jordan LeDuc said many beginners feel they have to pedal harder since they’re riding on snow, but that’s not the case.
“It’s a very soft pedal, you want to stay on top so you’re not cutting through. So it comes down to pedal technique and cadence,” Jordan LeDuc said. “It’s a totally different genre of cycling. It’s a bit slower.”
Jordan LeDuc suggests beginners to ride The Green Room trail at Malcolm Wallop Park.
“It’s not a very difficult trail, but it’s also great because it’s in town. You don’t have to drive all the way up the mountain.”
He does also recommend the Cutler Hill Trail trail in the Bighorn National Forest.
“Cutler is fun. It’s super gentle. The lower dogleg loop is great for beginners. Green Room and Cutler are your go-to trails for new riders,” Jordan LeDuc said.
Jordan and Calie live in Story and ride about twice a week, usually on snow covered gravel roads and South Piney Creek Trail. They have plans for an adventure from Burgess Junction to Antelope Butte via the snowmobile trail sometime this winter. The trip is 13 miles one way.
Winter is a time to enjoy the great outdoors, even if the weather isn’t as inviting.
“Living where we do, you’ve got to grow with the weather. Would I rather be riding a dry single track for 12-months out of the year? Absolutely,” Jordan Leduc said while laughing. “But we live in Wyoming.”