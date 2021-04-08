SHERIDAN — The annual Wyoming Rehab Hoop Jam 3-on-3 basketball tournament will return to Sheridan High School June 4, 5 and 6 after the coronavirus forced the cancellation of last year’s competition.
Adult teams can register online for $205, while youth teams can register for $155.
Friday, June 4 will feature a barbecue and the opportunity for teams to register in person, and the competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5 and continues through June 6. Sheridan High School will continue to provide updates about the event, with more information to come.