SHERIDAN — Registration has started for the annual Wyoming Rehab Hoop Jam 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Hoop Jam will be held June 4-5 at Sheridan High School in the parking lot. A barbecue will accompany packet pick up at Sheridan High School June 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. Players eat for free, while others in attendance eat at the cost of $5 per meal.
Teams will then check in at headquarters after 7:30 a.m. June 5. Teams start at the third-grade level and cap out at adult male.
In 2001, as a way to provide an athletic trainer to the school districts around Sheridan County, Wyoming Rehab of Sheridan Memorial Hospital created the Wyoming Rehab Hoop Jam 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Throughout the years, Hoop Jam has provided funding to Sheridan High School, Sheridan College and Sheridan County School District 1.
Since its inaugural year, Wyoming Rehab has used the proceeds from Hoop Jam to help fund an athletic training position at Sheridan High School and help purchase necessary equipment.
This year, Sheridan High School and Wyoming Rehab have partnered to bring the community a great 3-on-3 basketball tournament, which will continue to financially support Sheridan High School activities.
Registration and more information regarding the tournament is available online at hoopjamwyo.com. Registration ends May 30.