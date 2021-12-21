SHERIDAN — The Hoop Shoot was held Dec. 18 at Sheridan Junior High School. The winners in the three age groups were:
8-9 girls
First place, Laney Heizer, Woodland Park Elementary School, 9/25
Second place, Kady Winterland, Big Horn Elementary School, 8/25
8-9 boys
First, Nolan Smith, Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, 17/25
Second, Ivyn Killian, Sagebrush Elementary School, 11/52
10-11 girls
First, Lydia Dearcorn, Highland Park Elementary School, 16/25
Second, Olivia Brogdon, Big Horn Elementary School, 15/25
10-11 boys
First, Ashton Horning, Sagebrush Elementary School, 11/25
Second, Tate Tanachion, Cloud Peak Elementary School, Buffalo, 10/25
12-13 girls
First, Maggie Brogdon, Big Horn, 18/25
Second, Mesa Hanft, Tongue River, 17/25
12-13 boys
First, Nathan Miner, Clear Creek Middle School, Buffalo, 22/25
Second, Blake Araas, Sheridan Junior High School, 20/25
The six first-place winners advance to the Northeast District Hoop Shoot in Casper Jan. 29 to compete against the winners from Casper, Gillette and Lusk.