SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys soccer head coach Scott Soderstrom had one simple goal for the weekend. He wanted his host Broncs to defend their home turf in a weekend series against visiting Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.
Sheridan did just that, completing a two-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over Cheyenne East Saturday.
Colson Coon gave the Broncs an early 1-0 advantage when he found the net at about the 27:00 mark of the first half on an assist by Dane Steel.
Sheridan was unable to put any distance between itself and Cheyenne East or more goals on the scoreboard despite a bevy of chances until late in the game.
With less than 7 seconds remaining in the second half, Reed Rabon used his head — literally — to knock in a corner kick by Wyatt Brown.
“He sold out,” Soderstrom said of Rabon’s effort to score. “There was no lack of effort. He didn’t get the ball to bounce his way earlier in the game. He finally did.”
Overall, the Broncs seemed to dominate the action, tallying 30 shots against Cheyenne East, including nine shots on goal. Meanwhile, the visitors were able to manage just seven shots.
“That’s great. They didn’t have many opportunities,” Soderstrom said. “In the first half, we managed the ball really well.”
Broncs goalie recorded three saves in Saturday’s home win, helping Sheridan improve to 6-2 on the season.
“We played good defense,” Soderstrom said. “That was key. You have to keep the ball out of the net before you can put it in the net.”
It helped, at times, that the Broncs were able to get the entire team back across into the defensive zone when Cheyenne East attempted to put pressure on the Sheridan goal.
“Anytime you can have all 11 players behind the ball that’s a plus,” the Broncs coach said. “That was nice for us. And, it put us in a better position when we went on offense.”
According to Soderstrom, possibly the only negative in the win is that the Broncs were unable to convert more of their opportunities on the offensive end.
“Credit goes to East,” he added. “They have a good program.”
Sheridan got its first win of the weekend when it defeated Cheyenne Central, 2-0, at home on Friday.
Coon and Rabon were again key contributors, each knocking in a goal. Frank Sinclair recorded an assist.