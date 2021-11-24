SHERIDAN — Alli Nikont makes a point to walk through the Big Horn High School cafeteria at least once a week during the offseason.
It’s not because she’s on lunch duty. As an early childhood special education teacher, she doesn’t lead class at the high school.
She just wants to see her volleyball players.
Nikont guided the Lady Rams to their first volleyball state title in more than a decade earlier this month.
A few miles down the road, Jeff Mowry and his Sheridan Broncs football team were claiming a championship of their own. Both coaches possessed talented rosters, but the end results came more from something else, they said.
Relationships.
That’s why Nikont pops into lunch periods and Mowry hosts offseason book studies with his seniors among a bunch of other things. They’re building cultures.
“It doesn’t matter what your schemes are unless you have a great relationship with the kids,” Mowry said. “They have to respect you, and you have to respect them. If you don’t have that, you’re not going to go anywhere.”
Mowry and Nikont coach different genders, different sports, different schools and different team sizes. But they focus on similar ideals, and they make those very clear to their athletes.
“I read ‘Dare To Lead’ by Brené Brown, and it just talked about, ‘You always have to know your why,’ and laying out your why is your most important thing, along with knowing your core values,” Nikont said. “If you live inside those guidelines, you’re doing things right.”
Nikont instilled this in her team in the spring. She met with her two seniors, Torie Greenelsh and Elissa Heermann, in mid-May to chat about season goals and what the team leaders wanted out of this year. Nikont brought these ideas before the entire team at their first full meeting in late May.
“It was, ‘Here are the camps we’re doing (this summer), and here is why we’re doing it,’” Nikont said. “I think you know when you’re on the cusp of something special in your gym, and this is a group of kids I believed we could be where we did end up at the end of the season. To kind of plant that seed and have them buy in from minute one on what we could accomplish was really important.”
Mowry’s season setup began even earlier. The Broncs held optional workouts from March through May, and Mowry conducted the leadership book study with his seniors. That’s where the relationships were watered. They bloomed in June when 91 Broncs — freshmen through seniors — went to the Chadron State summer camp. They practiced football multiple times a day, but the focus wasn’t on the X’s and O’s. They bonded over the Broncs’ way of doing things.
“It’s about the process rather than the product,” Sheridan Activities Director Don Julian said.
Julian and Mowry’s connection dates back 25 years to when Julian coached Mowry in Riverton. Mowry served as an assistant coach on Julian’s Sheridan staff from 2007 through 2017.
“He’s tremendous with relationships,” Julian said of Mowry. “That’s so vital to get the most out of the kids … He’s always been great with that.”
Every week, Mowry and his assistant coaches determined a theme. It could be “humility” or “action.” Then, he had his players jot down process-oriented goals of how they would live up to those words that week and keep those in their lockers. The Broncs also developed a season-long motto of “Let’s roll.”
Nikont’s team motto was “Leave no doubt.” Her team journaled.
“Building that culture is all mental,” Nikont said. “So building relationships with girls, building that trust and confidence with each other and themselves. We’ve spent a lot of time doing mental work. I would say as much time as we do physical in our gym.”
They don’t disregard on-court skills. Nikont and her team follow Gold Medal Squared, the fundamental techniques used by Team USA.
Mowry tailors his squad's X’s and O’s to his personnel on a year-by-year basis.
“At Sheridan High School, we coach kids, not necessarily a system,” he said.
Building their teams has been a process for both. During her first season in charge in 2020, Nikont retooled Big Horn’s physical and mental game. Mowry, who just completed his fourth year as Sheridan’s head coach, has worked to continue the foundation he, as an assistant, helped Julian mold.
The process will continue next season and beyond. But now, after accomplishing their goals, Mowry and Nikont receive a few-month break — well, sort of.
Mowry’s team banquet will take place Dec. 1.
“Then, over the winter, it’s back to going to a coaching clinic and finding out how we can get better as a coaching staff,” he said. “Then, March rolls around, and we’ll start working out more, so there’s actually not too much of a break.”
Nikont gets a free month.
“But probably after Christmas, I’ll start plotting for next year,” she said.
And she'll still show up for the occasional lunch period.