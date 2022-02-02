SHERIDAN — Somewhere deep in a string of 8 a.m. classes and nights spent in his dorm, Parker Norling realized he missed hockey.
Yeah, he suited up for a club team at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, but it felt more recreational than competitive. It didn’t satisfy him. Not enough speed. Not enough adrenaline.
So during his winter break between semesters, Norling traveled to Sheridan. He was connected to Sheridan Hawks interim head coach Chad Bailey by Wyatt Noble, a current Hawk and a former high school teammate. Norling arrived the last week of December for a trial period.
He’s still here.
“I missed competitive games and missed hockey in general. The rink vibe, hanging out with the team,” Norling said before pausing. “The dorms were morbid.”
Norling grew up in Andover, Minnesota, and lived there his entire life before heading off to Wisconsin-Stout for his first semester of college last fall. He started hockey in second grade, and though he was more of a depth piece than the star of the show, he played on an excellent high school team. It went to the Minnesota state tournament last year.
After graduating from high school, he felt the right decision was to go to college. He lasted one semester.
“I wasn’t really enjoying it,” Noble said.
The Hawks were looking for players, and Noble told his coach of Norling. Norling and Bailey chatted on the phone multiple times before Norling made the trip to Wyoming. Bailey hadn’t seen him play. He just trusted Noble’s word and Norling’s hockey pedigree.
Norling planned to go back to Wisconsin for the second semester of school when he came out here. But after competing in the Hawks’ Dec. 31-Jan. 1 home series against Gillette, he changed his mind. He scored a goal in the first period of his first game.
“It was awesome,” Norling said. “It felt welcoming.”
Norling called his first series against Gillette a tryout. Bailey said not so much. The Hawks wanted him.
“I think it was more on his end than mine,” Bailey said. “He came from Minnesota high school hockey, and his play spoke for itself.”
It has continued to since then. Norling has posted 10 points in eight games for the Hawks. He has recorded a goal in each of his last five contests.
“I’ve taken pretty good advantage of my speed and my ability to protect the puck,” Norling said.
He never felt any nerves with his new team because of the high-school level he was accustomed to. One of his former teammates just committed to the University of Michigan’s hockey program. Another is on the University of Minnesota Duluth’s roster.
“I would say that actually put me at a huge advantage, having that background,” Norling said.
Norling, a forward, has been asked to keep pushing the pace of the game for the Hawks. He’s played a lot, too, due to the team being short on numbers. It currently has 15 skaters.
“He’s definitely been winded after every game, and he’s using that to get back into shape,” Bailey said. “I think that will only help him moving forward.”
Bailey already wants Norling to return next season. Norling likes it here, too. He’s back in the sport he loves. He has meshed with his teammates. He gets up at 8 a.m. for practice, which he said is much more preferable than doing the same for college courses. His bedroom in his billet home is larger than his dorm room, and he doesn’t have to share it with another teenage boy.
One thing about Sheridan has gnawed at him, though. The losing streak. Norling dropped his first seven games as a Hawk. Then, he stopped that last weekend.
He struck for two of Sheridan’s three goals in its 3-1 win over Yellowstone Saturday in front of a home crowd at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
“That was just an absolute adrenaline rush,” Norling said. “An awesome time with the fellas. Energetic, electric…”
All the things he missed.