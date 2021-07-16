The University of Wyoming football team will begin its 2021 season in a month and a half. After a shortened and disjointed 2020 season, the Pokes will return to a 12-game slate, featuring eight Mountain West Conference games.
The rotating schedule this time around — which entails each Mountain Division playing one another, flipping who's home and who’s away each season — won’t favor Wyoming. The way the current climate is in the MWC, where the powers lie, the Cowboys are best suited during even-numbered years.
This past fall was to be Wyoming’s favorable home slate with Boise State, Air Force and Utah State all coming to Laramie. However, only one of those three games — versus the Broncos — was actually played.
Thus, Wyoming will battle the perennial favorites on the road in 2021 and have home games against struggling football programs. It’s not a favorable break for a UW roster that has many pieces to compete at the top of the Mountain Division.
That being said, where the conference schedule may not lean in the Cowboys’ favor, the non-conference isn’t that daunting. The Pokes were scheduled to play at Clemson this fall, but the Tigers bought Wyoming out — to the tune of $1.2 million — and now the Cowboys travel to hapless UConn.
The remainder of the non-conference features home games against Brent Vigen’s Montana State Bobcats and defending MAC champions, Ball State, and a road game at Northern Illinois.
Wyoming should be able to navigate the non-league portion of its slate at no worse than 3-1 with its most difficult game — against the Cardinals — coming at War Memorial Stadium.
Another break for the Cowboys is that they open league play fresh off an idle week. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that first conference foe is the quirky triple option that is Air Force in Colorado Springs.
That’s followed by a couple home games against Fresno State and New Mexico, which is a good opportunity to gain some traction in MWC play. Those two proceed a road trip to West Division champion, San Jose State.
Colorado State comes to Laramie prior to back-to-back road games at Utah State and Boise State. The season is capped with a home game against Hawaii in what should be wonderful November High Plains weather for the Rainbow Warriors.
In review, Wyoming is catching Boise State and Air Force on the road. The Pokes crossover games are against teams that were either .500 or won the division.
That’s tough. That’s difficult for a team that underachieved in 2020 and is looking for a bounce-back season. It’s tough for a team that possesses some good pieces to compete in 2021.
It is what it is, and it’ll be here before long.