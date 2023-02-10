SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Under-18 Hawks hockey team only has one senior but they sent him off right.
The Hawks beat the Casper junior varsity team 6-1 Thursday night.
It served as senior Devon Ressler’s last home game. He was recognized during the second intermission with his parents. He’s maintained a 4.2 GPA at Sheridan High School and plans to attend Sheridan College and pursue a degree in business. Ressler said he’s been playing hockey since he was 6 years old.
“It was a fun way to finish it off,” Ressler said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time playing with the team.”
The Hawks had already claimed first place in the B division heading into the postseason, but a win on senior night was the icing on the cake and a chance to build momentum heading into playoffs.
Bryce Camino was the player that gave the Hawks a spark to start the game. Camino scored an unassisted goal just over five minutes into the game. He also scored the game’s second goal unassisted 11 minutes, 33 seconds into the second period.
Sheridan outshot Casper 26-12 by the second break.
Sheridan’s Charlie Gage leads the team in goals but pulled off something he’s never done — score three goals in one period of play. That’s what he accomplished in the last period of the regular season.
Garrett Way also tallied a power play goal for the Hawks and the Oilers scored to avoid a blank sheet.
Head coach Patrick Mudd was not behind the bench Thursday night due to suspension. The Hawks are the most penalized team in the league. The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League is cracking down on penalties by suspending players for their actions, and also the coaches. Mudd would have been able to return to the bench if the Hawks reached the state championship game, but a major fighting game misconduct Thursday night assured he won’t.
“He’s definitely a big part of this team,” Gage said of Mudd. “But we’ve got other coaches and our captains are stepping up. They do a great job of filling in.”
Sheridan’s next opponent is yet to be determined but the postseason game will be played Feb. 24 in Laramie.
If all goes as planned for the U18 Hawks, they’ll hang their fourth state championship banner on the wall at the M&M’s Center.
