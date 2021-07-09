Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High around 90F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.