SHERIDAN — In between the top and bottom of the fourth inning, Tyler Holden starts singing along to Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” as it blares over the speakers at Ernie Rotellini Field.
Tyler turns to his left and mouths the words to his son, Hueston, and taps the brim of Hueston’s hat to the beat. Hueston doesn’t know the words, but he smiles back at his dad.
They both have plenty to beam about. It’s their night at the ballpark.
Five-year-old Hueston is a huge baseball fan — just like his dad. They live south of Denver but are in town visiting family. Tyler’s mother-in-law told them about the Sheridan Jets’ Thursday doubleheader against Lovell, and instead of going to 3rd Thursday with the rest of the family, Tyler and Hueston decided to come watch a baseball game.
They sit in the second row, directly behind home plate, and Hueston starts his questions early.
“Dad, what if a foul ball goes through the net and comes to us? Would you catch it?”
“Dad, that throw was so fast. Can you throw faster? Do you think I can throw that fast?”
“Dad, if I got hit by a ball, would it hurt? Would I cry?”
Tyler patiently answers each one as Hueston looks out at the field.
The son constantly wiggles with the typical energy of a 5-year-old boy, but his eyes rarely come off the action. The dad relaxes against the back of the metal bench, splitting his attention between the game and his son. They both wear baseball hats.
Hueston has loved baseball since he could pick up a bat. He plays T-ball, and he’s a good little player, Tyler says. Hueston can hit overhand pitches and play catch with his dad.
Their favorite team is the Colorado Rockies, and they’ve attended a couple games a year together since Hueston was in a stroller. This year, they went to Opening Day.
Two years ago on Father’s Day, Hueston and Tyler went to a Rockies game, and Hueston met his favorite player. Hueston waved at then-Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, and Arenado came over and signed a ball for him during warmups. It was a tough day in the Holden house when Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in February, Tyler says.
Thursday, though, Hueston is a Jets fan.
Tyler tries to do a little coaching during the game, pointing out how the Sheridan shortstop fields ground balls.
“See how he circled the ball?” Tyler asks. “That’s exactly how you should do it.”
Hueston swings an imaginary bat along with the Jets. He claps when their hits fall. When the Jets score their eighth run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, Hueston slaps his dad’s back to make sure he saw it, too.
“Dad, what if they got 1,000 hits?” Hueston asks.
“That’d be a lot of hits,” Tyler responds before changing the subject. “Hey, the Rockies won today!”
He pulls up the highlight video on his phone, and both he and Hueston lean in to watch it during a Lovell pitching change.
The video ends, and the action at Ernie Rotellini Field resumes. Tyler puts his left arm around his son, perching it on the back of the bench seat. He knocks his hand on the metal a couple times. Hueston copies him, putting his own left arm on the bench and drumming a few beats.
After the top of the fifth inning, Tyler switches roles and asks Hueston a question of his own.
“Huey, you want to stay here or head home?”
“Stay here,” Hueston says immediately.
“OK,” Tyler says. “Want a hot dog or something?”
They head toward the concession stand, but Hueston gets distracted chasing a foul ball on the way.
They retake their seats and stay until the end of the game.
When Sheridan catches the final out of a 10-8 win, the pair heads for the gates, the son walking just behind the father.