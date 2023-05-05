DAYTON — Hurdling has gained popularity among high school track and field athletes in the past few years, and Sheridan County hurdlers are dominating competitions this season. 

For example, at the Buffalo Not-A-Twilight meet April 28, Sheridan County girls took four of the top eight placings in both 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Sheridan County boys took seven of the top 10 placings in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Managing editor

