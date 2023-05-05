DAYTON — Hurdling has gained popularity among high school track and field athletes in the past few years, and Sheridan County hurdlers are dominating competitions this season.
For example, at the Buffalo Not-A-Twilight meet April 28, Sheridan County girls took four of the top eight placings in both 100- and 300-meter hurdles, and Sheridan County boys took seven of the top 10 placings in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
That’s not the only meet Sheridan, Big Horn and Tongue River athletes show up in the top spots in hurdling events.
Sheridan hurdlers Maggie Turpin and Dominick Berrettini started hurdles in high school after other events were filled by talented athletes and upperclassmen.
“Coach Walters from football was the hurdle coach, and it seems like all the younger kids can’t do anything else,” Berrettini said. “I mean, we’re surrounded by really good athletes, so all that was left was the 300 hurdle spot, so we started doing it. We were lucky enough to be good enough to make regionals and state.”
Now, instead of a side gig, the Bronc athletes find hurdles to be a strong focus of their practice time.
“I run a lot of different events so I’m with a lot of different people every day,” Turpin said. “I especially love hurdles because everyone’s so positive, and it’s easier to complete a job with a team.”
Big Horn and Tongue River athletes dedicated themselves to the event early on, with a lot of them connecting with hurdling in middle school. With the early start, they’ve been able to see interest grow over the years.
“There’s a couple of us (in middle school),” Tongue River’s Cole Kukuchka said.
“And once you get to high school, everybody wants to be involved in something, so you see more hurdlers as you go through high school,” Tongue River’s Athena Stanton added.
The event naturally connects athletes, who share lingo and experiences of the difficulty, both mentally and physically, of sailing over an object instead of simply running on a flat track surface.
“If you hurdle, you don’t feel left out,” Tongue River’s Jazlyn Ryan said. “You can just find somebody who’s hurdling and join them, and it’s not like you’re out of place. The community we’re in with the hurdles is welcoming and friendly.”
“It’s a shared experience,” Kukuchka added. “They hurdle and they know it’s kind of hard and it sucks sometimes. You can go walk up to some random person you have never met and start a conversation about hurdling.”
Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin started in sixth grade and continues to dominate the competition at most meets during indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. She said she appreciates the camaraderie and increased interest in the sport that consumes much of her time at track practice.
“Our hurdle group’s a ton of fun, too,” McLaughlin said. “They all just want to be there and have fun and get better. They all have a really good working attitude and work ethic, and they always are there to help each other.”
Hurdlers take extra time practicing technique, striving for three-stepping between hurdles and lowering clearance in the short- and mid-distance 100’s and 300’s, respectively.
The dedicated individuals also show statewide top rankings. Sheridan’s Aiden O’Leary sits sixth in the state in 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the state for 300-meter hurdles, according to Athletic.net.
Sheridan’s Cameron Perez sits 10th in 300-meter hurdles.
Sheridan’s Addie Pendergast sits fifth in 300-meter hurdles in the state.
As track and field athletes compete in their final track meets ahead of regional showings in Torrington and Thunder Basin next week, they’ll continue perfecting trail legs and sprinting between hurdles in preparation for the state meet May 18-20 in Casper.
“It’s pretty competitive,” Kukuchka said. “A lot of us have grown up hurdling together. As we go through middle school, we run up against all those kids, and we go to a lot of the same meets now, so you’re running against (all Sheridan County hurdlers) a lot.
“You know them on a personal level and it’s like competitively, you’re like, ‘I could beat this kid,’ or ‘This will be a fun race.’”
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.