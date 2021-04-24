SHERIDAN — Hurdling is one of the many events that track has to offer its athletes. Seniors Garrett Custis from Big Horn and Jane Pendergast of Tongue River are two examples of hurdlers making strides in speed and technique throughout the years.
Custis started hurdling in sixth grade because his jump coach advised it would help him in the triple jump event.
“The hardest parts are attacking the hurdle and not being scared to hit it,” Custis said.
Big Horn track head coach Kirk McLaughlin credits Custis’ success to his dedication and love to the sport. McLaughlin also gives Custis credit for being a mentally tough athlete and competing in such difficult events.
“It sounds kind of negative, but you almost have to be reckless,” said McLaughlin. “You cannot think about the hurdle, you just have to sprint into it and not be hesitant.”
McLaughlin preaches the importance of technique heavily throughout practice by having athletes complete technique-focused drills. He starts with lead leg and trail leg drill work but ultimately wants to teach the athletes to run at the hurdles fast, as they are still sprints. Then he wants to help them find a rhythm according to height and speed and help them keep their running form, gliding over the hurdles.
Custis competes in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdle events. He focuses on a good mix of speed and technique during the 110s, whereas for the 300s he prepares mentally for the challenge. The 300-meter hurdles is one of the hardest events, McLaughlin and Custis said, because of the distance combined with obstacles. Pendergast started her hurdling career in seventh grade and, like Custis, had to train hard to show improvement over the years. She runs indoor and outdoor track and, over the years, has broken her personal records numerous times. Her middle school track coach convinced her to give it a try, and she has stuck with it through high school.
“When doing hurdles, you have to understand that the smallest things can get your steps off,” Pendergast said. “If you do fall, you have to learn to get back up and keep going.”
One of the biggest lessons hurdling has taught Pendergast is failure is inevitable, but she remains patient and keeps a positive mindset while training and competing. Her approach to events focus on the mental aspect of the race, although speed and technique are important, too. Pendergast said she believes many other hurdlers struggle with being patient throughout the learning process and learning to fail.
“If you don’t think you can make it over the hurdle, or do good while hurdling, then any technique you learned goes out of the window,” Pendergast said.
Big Horn competes Saturday in the Basin Nation Outdoor Track Invite No. 2 in Gillette starting at 10 a.m., and Tongue River competes in the Lovell Invitational at 9:30 a.m.