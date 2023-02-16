figureskating.jpg
Buy Now

The Sheridan figure skating club team poses in Casper Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 where the six girls finished first place in 14 competitions. Pictured from left is Marra Donahue, Lexie Reimers, Charlotte Martineau, Brittany Voight, Khloe Thomas and Genavieve Thums.

 Courtesy photo | Cecile Pattison

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan figure skating club team earned 22 medals in Casper Feb. 11. 

Sheridan had six skaters compete ages 10 to 39. The skaters won 14 first-place medals, five second-place medals and three third-place medals at the U.S. Figure Skating Association-sanctioned event at Casper Ice Arena. Many out-of-state competitors were present from Montana, South Dakota, Nevada, etc. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you