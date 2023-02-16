SHERIDAN — The Sheridan figure skating club team earned 22 medals in Casper Feb. 11.
Sheridan had six skaters compete ages 10 to 39. The skaters won 14 first-place medals, five second-place medals and three third-place medals at the U.S. Figure Skating Association-sanctioned event at Casper Ice Arena. Many out-of-state competitors were present from Montana, South Dakota, Nevada, etc.
“I’m incredibly proud of how our team performed — they stood out in their strength and consistency,” head coach Emily Emond said. “We had so many clean skates.”
Emond coached figure skating in Minnesota before moving to Sheridan in 2003. At the time, there wasn’t an indoor ice facility. Once Whitney Rink was built, the community had more interest in trying sports such as figure skating and hockey, Emond said.
Emond said the figure skating program gets a boost in numbers every four years when the winter Olympic Games are televised. There are currently 11 figure skaters, of which six are competing.
The Sheridan club team is used to earning medals, Emond said, but there was a higher percentage of first-place medals in Casper over the weekend.
“Our team generally speaking has been really successful over the years,” Emond said. “We have pretty high expectations as far as practice for the skaters. They get on the ice and are successful in nerve-wracking environments. I would say that we probably had more first places in this competition than we normally have. They were very successful and competed really well.”
Emond said fear of falling is common for beginners. She expressed it’s part of the sport but doesn’t have to be scary for the skaters.
“The first thing we always show new skaters is how to fall down,” Emond said. “The expectation is that you're going to fall, and that's OK. Do it the right way, so you don't get hurt. And then let us show you how to get up the right way so you can keep learning. It's always about getting back up.”
Figure skater and assistant coach Brittany Voight said there is no better example of a challenge to success than the sport of figure skating.
“When you don’t succeed you get up and do it again. You don't let it beat you. You work until you find a way,” Voight said. “A lot of kiddos say they can’t do something. I reached a point where I was tired of hearing that. So finally I started saying “can’t” is a swear word on the ice. You’re not allowed to say it. We teach them positive self-talk. It goes from, ‘I’m trying,’ to ‘I’m doing it,’ to ‘I did it.’ It’s an accomplishment that they can carry in themselves.”
Voight gave an example of an 18-year-old skater who recently learned to land an axel — a revolution and a half jump.
“She landed three of them (Tuesday). Everybody in there was screaming and cheering for her because she’s been working on it since last year. It was a big accomplishment for her. Everyone stopped what they were doing to witness it,” Voight said. “This sport takes you outside of yourself to help others. The skaters tend to help and nurture the younger ones. It’s really cool to see.”
Voight and Emond suggest learning to skate during open skate at the M&M’s Center, which is free to the public. Once they are familiar with skating, a learn-to-skate class would be beneficial. From there, they can join the figure skating class.
The next competition for the Sheridan figure skaters will be at the Black Hills Gold Rush in Rapid City, South Dakota, Feb. 17-18.
The figure skaters also have an ice show for the public March 18 at 3 p.m. at the M&M’s Center.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.