SHERIDAN — The temperature outside sat right at freezing, with wind chills making it 10 degrees colder.
Sheridan and Laramie boys soccer teams were iced, too.
The score sat at 0-0 at half with a few more close calls at the net, but to no avail as teams finished Friday's game scoreless after 90 minutes of play, taking the game into overtime.
An extra 10 minutes didn't warm the teams up any more.
The final 10 minutes showed the same, with a few unsuccessful attempts at a goal, securing the icy score of 0-0.
Laramie came close to scoring at the beginning of the second half, but a solid save by Sheridan goalie Beck Haswell kept zeroes on the scoreboard.
Sheridan successfully attempted more shots on goal in the second half after matching closely with Laramie in the first. The blue jerseys remained on the right side of the field throughout most of the second half, but positive passing and working the ball downfield did not translate to scoring.
The teams sit dead even in conference play, recording three wins, two losses and one tie each. Laramie overall holds the same record, while Sheridan notched two additional wins in the overall season.
The Broncs continue weekend action Saturday, facing Cheyenne South at noon. The games will be played on the Big Horn field due to the Dan Hansen Memorial Invitational being held at Homer Scott Field all day Saturday. South recorded a 0-5-1 record in conference and 0-6-3 overall so far this season.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.
