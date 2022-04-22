SHERIDAN — Due to impending winter weather Friday and Saturday, several sporting events were canceled or rescheduled this weekend.
Friday
• Sheridan High School girls varsity soccer starts at 4 p.m. hosting Laramie in Sheridan instead of 6 p.m., as well as boys varsity in Laramie.
• A golf tournament at the Powder Horn — to include Big Horn and Tongue River high school golf teams — was canceled. A rescheduled event has not been announced.
Saturday
• A track meet in Gillette scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The Arvada-Clearmont High School track and field team planned on competing. A rescheduled event has not been announced.
• Sheridan High School boys and girls soccer games in Cheyenne and Sheridan have been postponed and rescheduled for a later date.
• SHS tennis canceled matches in Casper and instead competes against Hardin Tuesday.