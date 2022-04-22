Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Windy. Potential for blizzard conditions. Low 34F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Windy. Snow during the morning will mix with rain at times during the afternoon. Potential for blizzard conditions. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.