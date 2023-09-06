SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School volleyball team finished with five wins last season and has nearly eclipsed last season’s win total in 10 games this season.
Sheridan (5-5) has had over a year to jell with second-year head coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine.
“The record is looking a bit more positive,” Zarpentine said. “At this point last year we had a pretty bad losing record already. We’re 50/50 now. It’s not quite where we all want to be, but it’s a step forward.”
The Lady Broncs found late success last season when they defeated No. 5 team in state Natrona County. A glimmer of hope was shown through the upset victory just a couple weeks before regionals.
“Everything started falling into place around then,” Zarpentine said. “The players were buying into everything we were saying. We’re successful when we believe in ourselves. We can be our own worst enemies if not.”
Sheridan will rely on three seniors this season: Stevie Baxter, Eastyn Parker and Kelanie Lamb. The Lady Broncs have eight juniors to bolster the group of upperclassmen. The juniors and seniors held a leadership retreat in a cabin in the mountains this summer.
“We did that for the first time at the beginning of this year and we have noticed significant growth in leadership styles. The way they communicate and hold each other accountable is exciting to see,” Zarpentine said.
Haylie Patterson and Kailee Holst were also players Zarpentine listed as players to watch this season.
Zarpentine expressed her practices are tough and intense.
“I’m sure it was eye-opening to them last season,” Zarpentine said. “I think they know what’s expected of them now. Are practices hard? Sure. But we’re also their biggest supporters and cheerleaders and we’re pushing them to be great students and human beings off the court as well.”
The second-year head coach said she likes what her team has shown in early-season tournament play.
“We have a weapon offensively at every single position across the net,” Zarpentine said. When everyone’s on, we are a handful and give our opponents a hard time.”
Zarpentine said she has her players set the team goals as part of their leadership.
“They want to make the state (tournament) this season. I think that’s a really good goal for us because we have the pieces. We just need the confidence.”
The girls in blue and gold will need to finish top four in the East conference to qualify for state.
Parker said this season’s team has a higher ceiling than in years’ past.
"Us juniors and seniors have seen where the program has struggled in the last couple of seasons," Parker said. "We’re coming together to change the culture. Everyone bought into the leadership retreat and I think it will improve our program as a whole."
Sheridan travels to Casper to face Natrona County Friday and hosts Cody the following day at 1 p.m.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.