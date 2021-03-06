SHERIDAN — Though last Saturday’s 4A State Wrestling Championship Tournament ended with Sheridan High School placing second by just four points to Natrona County at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, the early evening featured euphoric celebrations for two Broncs who claimed individual state championship titles.
Senior Reese Osborne brought an undefeated 32-0 record to compete in his fourth high school championship match in the 138-pound weight class, and the 15-year wrestling veteran defeated Thunder Basin’s Dylan Catlin 19-5 by major decision.
A victorious leap into the air, hugs for the Sheridan wrestling coaching staff and gesturing to the Broncs cheering section before receiving his medal and winning weight class bracket ended Osborne’s high school career. Not only did Osborne’s passion for the sport and Broncs come to fruition in his championship celebration but showed when he coached and cheered on his teammates from the side of the mat throughout the season.
“I’m really glad it came to an end the way it did,” Osborne said. “... Everything leading up to that moment, I knew there was no possible way I was going to lose that match.”
Five weight classes later, junior Brock Steel took the mat in the 182-pound championship match. Though less experienced than Osborne, Steel showed similar dominance and ultimately won 10-2 by major decision. Steel accepted his medal, held up his championship bracket and made a No. 1 hand gesture before embracing his coaches and teammates.
“It feels pretty good,” Steel said, “Everything you expect it to feel like, I guess.”
Both wrestlers’ championship titles justified decisions made years ago to choose the sport and endure the physical and mental challenges it brings.
Fifteen-year career culminates in second state championship for Osborne
Osborne’s victory last Saturday capped a 170-17 high school career marked by a state championship title his freshman year in the 113-pound weight class while finishing as a runner-up in the 126-pound match his sophomore year and 132-pound class his junior year.
As a wrestler who ended the first period in Casper last Saturday with one takedown, three near falls and a 10-0 lead en route to his 19-5 win, Osborne’s wrestling career began with a two-year long winless streak. Fueled by his father’s encouragement and passion for the sport, Osborne committed to bettering himself as a competitor.
“I kept going to practice and kept grinding, and eventually I won that first little [Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association] state championship,” Osborne said. “From there, I was bought in. Completely bought in.”
The early struggles created the relentless wrestler Osborne has become, and his confidence grew from Sheridan’s coaching staff and teammates’ support. Osborne wrestled with the high school Broncs while still in middle school, and he attributes his rapid improvement to those practices.
Besides his father, the senior credits head coach Tyson Shatto for coaching him through the mental and physical hurdles that define nearly every wrestler's career. When the referee blew his whistle to signal the end of Osborne’s match last Saturday, thoughts of a pre-planned celebration left Osborne’s head, though hugging Shatto and his other coaches had been a priority.
“I owe so much to Coach Shatto that I’ll never be able to repay,” Osborne said. “I’m so thankful to have had him in my life. Without him, I wouldn’t be the wrestler or the person I am today.
“... The only words I could say [Saturday] was, ‘I love you, and thank you.’” Osborne continued.
Shatto said Osborne’s greatest growth this season came off the mat, as the senior helped transform Sheridan’s program from individually-focused into a team-first culture.
“More than anything, with Reese, I’ve seen him grow more as a person,” Shatto said. “The sport has given him characteristics that, off the mat, make him a better person. I think that’s what the sport of wrestling can do for you if you take advantage of it.”
Confidence drove Osborne’s success this season, and the senior Bronc said he hadn’t felt more prepared to take the mat than before his championship match last Saturday. Though his pre-match ritual of “breathe, bounce and break” remained the same, Osborne appeared to be the best scholastic wrestler he had ever been.
“He was focused and in the zone, right where you want to be as a top athlete,” Shatto said. “I believe there was nobody who was going to touch him at that moment. You see that in your athletes every once in a while … where you just know the demeanor is different.”
Osborne has skills to score in a variety of ways, exemplifies mental soundness and understands the sport in a way that will allow him to continue to improve, Shatto said, and Osborne has started visiting colleges where he hopes to wrestle collegiately.
In the near future, Osborne will compete at the National High School Coaches Association Annual High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia April 23-25.
“There’s no way I’m going to stop wrestling,” Osborne said.
Student of the sport, Steel’s competitiveness gives 182-pound junior his edge
Steel’s wrestling career started when he was in the sixth grade, later than many of Sheridan’s veteran wrestlers, and he had to choose between playing basketball and wrestling in the winter during his freshman year. The junior’s state championship title justified the decision, however, and reaffirmed he liked the personal accountability aspect of the hybrid individual and team sport.
“It’s very evident you get out what you put in,” Steel said. “... The past couple years, it’s super evident the leaps and bounds that I was making from where I started and where I was at and what I was capable of. I knew I was capable of big things, and I planned to work as hard as I could to accomplish the goals that I had.”
Still a student of the sport working on perfecting wrestling technique, Shatto said Steel’s successful season came as a result of Steel’s willingness to learn, dedication to improvement and general competitiveness. Once Steel chose to wrestle, Shatto said the now junior’s work ethic and commitment to the sport during practice kept Steel’s learning curve from being too steep.
“He’s just a competitor,” Shatto said. “He’s a competitive kid and just goes out to wrestle to win every single time. … There’s nobody who is going to out-work Brock Steel.”
Additionally, Shatto saw similar leadership growth in the upperclassman this season. Steel, who also actively cheered on his teammates at the side of mats during the Broncs’ duals this season, leads by example and motivates his teammates to compete at a different level, working to get the best of his teammates while bettering himself.
“To watch him have the year he had and go out there and perform the way he did was unbelievable,” Shatto said. “He beat some tough kids in some tough spots, made some nice adjustments in matches and just wasn’t going to be denied his goal of being a state champion.”
Osborne, who will leave Sheridan’s program after three years with the junior high team and four years with the high school Broncs, feels confident leaving the team-first culture in the hands of upperclassmen like Steel. Shatto looks forward to Steel’s continued technique development while also excited about his leadership qualities and now championship resume, though Steel called his victory “bittersweet” after Sheridan just missed claiming the team title.
Nevertheless, as Osborne moves on to wrestle collegiately, Steel will use the bitter taste of defeat as motivation in the wrestling room next season.
“We’re excited with the young crew we have, to have a leader like Brock with the accolades that he has to come into the wrestling room and say, ‘This is what you aspire for, this is what you have to do to do it,’” Shatto said. “There’s not a better example in the room than Brock Steel.”