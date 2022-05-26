SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press hosted its Sports Awards Wednesday evening at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, honoring several athletes, coaches and teams for their accomplishments in the last academic year.
The evening began with keynote speaker Don Julian, Sheridan High School activities director, who engaged with the audience and shared his knowledge about leadership.
Then, athletes and coaches were honored with individual and team awards. The following individuals were recipients of awards this year:
• Girls golf: Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
• Boys golf: Brock Owings, Sheridan High School
• Girls cross-country: Maddy Hill, Tongue River High School
• Boys cross-country: Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School
• Girls tennis: Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan High School
• Boys tennis: Reed Rabon, Sheridan High School
• Volleyball: Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School
• Football: Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
• Girls swimming: Olivia Dannhaus, Sheridan High School
• Boys swimming: Bryson Shosten, Sheridan High School
• Girls basketball: Emme Mullinax, Big Horn High School
• Boys basketball: Cade Butler, Big Horn High School
• Wrestling: Dane Steel, Sheridan High School
• Girls indoor track and field: Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School
• Boys indoor track and field: Carter McComb, Sheridan High School
• Girls track and field: Addie Pendergast, Sheridan High School
• Boys track and field: Al Spotted, Tongue River High School
• Girls soccer: Olivia Ballew, Sheridan High School
• Boys soccer: Frank Sinclair, Sheridan High School
• Women’s rodeo: Krissy VanderVoort, Sheridan College
• Men’s rodeo: Coby Johnson, Sheridan College
• Club sports: Trevor Stowe, Sheridan Troopers baseball
• Special Olympics: Jesse Frey
• Team of the Year: Sheridan High School football
• Coach of the Year: Alli Nikont, Big Horn High School
• Scholar-Athlete award: Sean Sanders, Sheridan High School
• Teammate award: Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn High School
• Sportsmanship award: Kamryn Michelena, Arvada-Clearmont High School
• Fall Female Athlete of the Year: Saydee Zimmer, Big Horn High School
• Fall Male Athlete of the Year: Colson Coon, Sheridan High School
• Winter Female Athlete of the Year: Emme Mullinax, Big Horn High School
• Winter Male Athlete of the Year: Dane Steel, Sheridan High School
• Spring Female Athlete of the Year: Peyton McLaughlin, Big Horn High School
• Spring Male Athlete of the Year: Chris Larson, Sheridan High School
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
$3,000 scholarship recipient: Katie Turpin, Sheridan High School
$500 scholarship recipient: Torie Greenelsh, Big Horn High School
$500 scholarship recipient: Brock Steel, Sheridan High School