SHERIDAN — The indoor track and field teams closed out their seasons at the 4A state championships in Gillette March 4. Sheridan High School made history by winning the girls state title for the first time. Big Horn and Tongue River were able to compete as a 3A school, unlike in years’ past competing against 4A schools at the state meet. 

 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

