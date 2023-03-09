SHERIDAN — The indoor track and field teams closed out their seasons at the 4A state championships in Gillette March 4. Sheridan High School made history by winning the girls state title for the first time. Big Horn and Tongue River were able to compete as a 3A school, unlike in years’ past competing against 4A schools at the state meet.
Sheridan Broncs
The boys team came into the season winning the past four state championships. The Broncs finished in third place, which head coach Taylor Kelting said was due to a lack of numbers than years’ past. Despite a slight dropoff, the Broncs still brought home hardware.
“We graduated a lot of seniors, and we lost a couple individuals, either to moving towns or didn't come out. We knew this could be a year that we may not be able to get a title, but we're still shooting for a trophy. That's kind of our goal every year in our cultures. As long as we bring home trophies, we're doing a good job.”
Kelting said Austin Akers, Patrick Aasby and Aiden Roth were the senior leaders and were the nucleus for the program this year.
Aasby earned second place in the 400-meter dash and Roth was just behind in third place. Akers was third in the 1,600-meter race. The 400-meter and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay teams also came in second place.
The Lady Broncs were ecstatic to win the indoor state title for the first time.
Addie Pendergast won the 400-meter dash and came in second in the 200-meter dash and 800-meter run.
Nora Butler won the shot put while teammate Josie Ankney finished in third.
Sheridan won the 400-meter relay race with Olivia Hardesty, Callista Roush, Molly Elchlinger and Lilly Charest.
“We’ve worked hard since our staffs have been together to build that culture of not fearing anything,” Kelting said. “A culture where we’re relaxed, confident in ourselves and trusting in our teammates. I felt like this group did a really nice job of doing that.”
Big Horn Rams
Many Rams were able to capitalize on performing at a 3A level rather than facing competition from the largest schools in the state. The boys team finished in eighth place while the girls placed15th.
Isaac Adsit was a standout in pole vault as he earned second place. Adsit’s preparation at pole vault required many driving miles. Big Horn High School doesn’t have a vaulting pit to practice, so Adsit practiced and was coached at Sheridan High School.
“I thank coach Ryan Karajanis for helping our lone pole vaulter and a couple of our other athletes,” head coach Andrew Marcure said. “Isaac (Adsit) was breaking his own records every week. “
Marcure saw nothing but positives moving down to the 3A level.
“It was good for us. We enjoy competing at that level,” Marcure said. “We have some individual accolades. I'm foreseeing it being a great recruiter for us. Seeing that there was success and hoping that kids want to continue in indoor track.”
Peyton McLaughlin placed sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.
“Peyton's a servant leader of our girls program, we’ve asked so much of her this season and she has no problem delivering,” Marcure said.
Tongue River Eagles
The Eagles were close from placing a runner but was just short. Junior Aiden Watt finished in ninth place and was two-tenths of a second from placing on the podium in eighth place in the 55-meter hurdles.
Tongue River was able to break three school records this season: the 4x200-meter, sprint medley and 4x800-meter relays.
The Eagles had a boys team, but didn’t feature any girl athletes this season.
“When we reflect on our season we can’t judge it on placing and standing on the podium with metals,” head coach Scott Orchard said. “I believe sports in our schools help build character in our kids. Pretty much everyone beat their personal records in every event.”
Orchard said he had fun coaching the boys this season.
“They were a fabulous group of kids to work with,” Orchard said. “They worked hard. They were coachable. And they grew as a person during the year.”