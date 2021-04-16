Golf took centerstage of the sporting world this past week at The Masters. After a spring where the game’s most prestigious tournament was pushed to the fall, it returned to its normal time slot.
The roars that reverberate around Amen Corner returned to the second weekend in April. Azaleas were in bloom and a green jacket was donned by Hideki Matsuyama.
Even though he didn't win, Xander Schauffele contended, playing in the final grouping with Matsuyama. However, a slow start and a triple bogey on No. 16 doomed the former San Diego State Aztec.
Schauffele is a very established 27-year old professional golfer. He’s ranked No. 6 in the World Golf Rankings and has four career victories.
Schauffele also boasts a FedEx Cup title, which is the ultimate prize at the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Suffice it to say, it’s only a matter of time before Schauffele wins a Masters or one of the other three majors.
As stated, he’s a former San Diego State Aztec. He competed in Mountain West Conference tournaments alongside University of Wyoming golfers.
Schauffele’s prowess begs the question, is the Mountain West out-punching its weight in the golfing world? Is the Mountain West one of the best conferences for golf and is it the best mid-major golf conference?
It’s certainly the best mid-major golf conference. It’s even better than some of the big boys like the Big Ten, which doesn’t have much to brag about in the current golfing landscape.
While Schauffele is leading the charge for the MWC, he’s not alone. No. 27 in the FedEx Cup Standings, Charlie Hoffman — who played his collegiate golf at UNLV — has won four tournaments in his career.
Those quartet of victories matches Martin Laird — a former Colorado State Ram — who’s currently No. 36 in the FedEx Cup. Former Masters Champion, Adam Scott, is a Rebel just like Hoffman. Another Aztec, Scott Piercy, owns four career victories and is ranked No. 133 in the FedEx Cup this season.
Boise State has a representative at No. 147 in the FedEx Cup in Troy Merritt who has a pair of career victories. And then there’s the pride of Wyoming, David Hearn, who’s No. 137 in the FedEx Cup and has impressively made 300 career starts on Tour.
It’s an eclectic mix of golfers hailing from four different MWC institutions and four different countries. It’s validation that golf played in the same conference Wyoming competes in, is pretty darn good.
It’s something to proud of for Wyoming fans. They can know that their golf team mixes it up with programs that produce some of the best golfers in the world.
It’s also further validation of what Hearn has done in his career. When you can be mentioned in the same breath as Schauffele and Hoffman, you’re doing something right.
Mountain West Conference golf is good golf — really good golf. And Wyoming is factoring into that.
Pokes Notes
University of Wyoming volleyball player, Jackie McBride, was honored as part of the All-Mountain West Conference Team for the fourth consecutive season.
The UW women’s tennis team improved to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in MWC play with a 4-2 victory over Fresno State. It also capped a perfect 4-0 mark at home this season.
UW men’s basketball player Marcus Williams — who won MWC Freshman of the Year — entered his name into the transfer portal.