SHERIDAN — Playing against a Jackson Hole team that scored an average of 4.2 goals per match prior to Friday’s game, the Sheridan High School boys soccer team impressively held the opposing Broncs to just two goals through 40 minutes of play. But Jackson’s defense shutout the Sheridan Broncs, winning 2-0 and ending Sheridan’s bid to win a 4A State Championship.
When the final horn sounded the end of the game, several Sheridan players stood bent over with their hands on their knees in disbelief of their previously three-loss season ending at Cheyenne Central High School’s soccer field Friday evening.
“Seeing them disappointed is the worst part,” head coach Scott Soderstrom said. “I’m not disappointed in them — they played as hard as they could play. They played their tails off, so I’m not disappointed or angry at them, but I’m just bummed out the guys don’t get an opportunity to play for the big one tomorrow.”
The match featured a slew of almost-goals from the 4A East’s No. 1-seeded Sheridan Broncs, though the West’s No. 2 Jackson Hole Broncs answered Sheridan’s offensive efforts with double-teams and by effectively breaking up passes. Whenever Sheridan did break through Jackson’s back line, shots sailed high or wide or into Jackson’s goalkeeper’s arms.
Physicality also defined the match, as Sheridan and Jackson Hole’s players often competed against each other when they played club soccer growing up, and the referees gave two yellow cards to Jackson Hole players.
The Sheridan Broncs took several minutes to adjust to Jackson’s offensive attack to start the game, and the adjustment period cost Sheridan. In the sixth minute, the Jackson Hole Broncs scored to give themselves a 1-0 lead, though Sheridan answered immediately with its offensive pressure.
For the remainder of the half, Sheridan continued to utilize its characteristic speed, nearly beating Jackson on the rush, as well as just missing the goal when afforded several corner kick opportunities. Soderstrom called Jackson one of the best technical teams his team has played all season, and that showed when the scoreboard didn’t change from the 1-0 Jackson lead by halftime.
Sheridan’s opportunities continued in the second half, and the blue and gold Bronc fans bemoaned passes from Sheridan players that were just out of reach for their teammates and several shots that just missed the goal. Nonetheless, Sheridan played hard and fought on.
An insurance goal from Jackson Hole with just over 13 minutes left to play, however, effectively iced the game. The Jackson Broncs caught the Sheridan Broncs on their heels and momentarily outnumbered Sheridan near the goal box to score.
Again, Sheridan played determinedly, though the final 13 minutes ticked by without the two goals needed to keep the Broncs’ championship dreams alive. Soderstrom said the game came down to Jackson capitalizing on its opportunities, while Sheridan didn’t, though the Sheridan head coach expressed pride in the improvement his team underwent throughout the season.
“I’m proud of them,” Soderstrom said. “We improved a lot. In the preseason polls, we weren’t favored to win a whole lot, and these guys proved a lot of people wrong.”
Sheridan falls to the third place game and will play West’s No. 1-seeded Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne Central High School at 11 a.m. Saturday.