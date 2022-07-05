SHERIDAN — Imagine going through intense training while having pulmonary embolisms, blood clots, and not knowing exactly what was happening. Imagine the anxiety of not knowing if you could get through an activity, despite having done it thousands of times. What must it feel like to sit on the sidelines of a sport one loves for a prolonged period of time to recover. This is the story of Jaylynn Morgan’s 2021-2022 school year.
Throughout Morgan’s life, she has dedicated hours upon hours to becoming the best she can be in both sports and academics. Her typical day-to-day routine consists of constantly working out and school. She runs before track practice even starts in the morning, proceeding to go to both track practice again and swim practice after school.
Unlike most swimmers, Morgan makes a point to get to every swim practice she can, even out of the designated high school season. Most high school girl swimmers only push themselves in the fall, not practicing any other time of the year. In total, Morgan has been swimming for 11 years with head coach Brent Moore guiding her along the way.
“It has been pretty great to watch her mature and learn to take care of the little things,” Moore said. “Hard work is a great trait but it does not always get you by without being detail-oriented.”
Morgan also chooses to take on additional challenges, participating in the races others rarely want to do. The most demanding stroke of them all is butterfly. Despite its laborious nature, she completes laps of butterfly both in races and practice. She normally competes in the 100- and 200-meter butterfly as well as the 50-, 100-, and 200-meter freestyle. In all of the races she has swam, she has qualified for the state competition.
Moore talks highly of her ability to talk about the outcome of every race, whether negative or positive, without bringing emotion into the mix.
Within her track and field life, head coach Taylor Kelting has also seen a great progression over four years and an increase in work ethic over time.
“The time that she puts in before and after practice is amazing,” Kelting said. “Her work ethic is going to set her up for anything that she really wants in her future chapters in her life.”
Morgan competes in shot put, discus and mid-distance. Unlike the rest of the team, she is both on the cardiovascular side and technical side of track and field.
Often, if Morgan practices with the throwers for one practice, she will ask for the mid-distance practice to do by herself.
“There are not a lot of kids at that age that are willing to put in that much time so that just shows her dedication for what she wants to achieve,” Kelting said.
All of this athletic progression came to a halt when Morgan was diagnosed with one 98% blood clot in one lung and another clot in her other lung. The percentage is based on how much of the clot is covering the pulmonary artery.
During her junior high school swimming season, Morgan was experiencing fatigue. At the conference meet, Morgan noticed she struggled to improve her times, unable to reach her goal. She first thought this was a result of overtraining.
When it came down to the state meet, anxiety was high. Morgan barely got through warmups. As a result, the first day of the state meet was rough.
“The next day I told myself that even though I was struggling a bit, I would not let that define my state meet and I ended up cutting time in both of my events,” Morgan said.
To distract herself from the extreme fatigue and chest pain she was dealing with, she listened to a lot of music and set up goals to keep herself in check throughout.
Immediately following the state meet, Jaylynn was sent to the emergency room. The first diagnosis was COVID, sending her home that same night. That night, however, she started coughing up blood, alarming her and her family. They immediately went back to the ER and learned about the blood clots.
Morgan was put on blood thinners for four months and was told she could not work out for the next month.
“It was rough but it definitely made me soak in the moments,” Morgan said. “The moments where I was actually able to meet my goals again and recover slowly.”
Once she was able to finally get back to her busy lifestyle, Morgan had to take it slowly.
“She really did not enjoy that progression because it pushed her back,” Kelting said. “However, I think it really allowed Jay to take her time and learn patience with things.”
Although her junior year track and field season was not the best one of her high school career, it really assisted her in focusing on more technical events. She had to switch from running distance to mid-distance; however, she still had to really hold back on the cardiovascular side.
In total, Morgan lost around one-quarter of her lung due to the blood clots.
Throughout her recovery, Morgan battled for what she loves. Kelting is excited to see what kind of person she becomes due to that great drive and motivation that kept her going even through the difficult times.