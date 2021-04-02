BUFFALO — Both the Sheridan High School boys and girls track and field teams won the Jerry Campbell Invitational in Buffalo Thursday, as all four Sheridan County teams competed in the meet that featured 14 schools. The Broncs scored 204.5 points to secure their victory, while the Lady Broncs recorded 128 to finish in first place.
The Tongue River Eagles placed fifth with 50 points, the Big Horn High School Rams team placed eighth with 38.5 points and Arvada-Clearmont’s Torrey Veach recorded four points for the Panthers.
Tongue River’s Lady Eagles placed seventh with 36 points, while the Lady Rams finished ninth with 23 points.
Below are the top eight county finishers in each event.
Girls
100-meter dash
- Third place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 13.26 seconds
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 13.29
200-meter dash
- Sixth place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 27.14 seconds
400-meter dash
- First place: Tongue River’s Addie Pendergast — 1 minute 00.37 seconds
- Fourth place (tie): Big Horn’s Peyton McLaughlin — 1:05.15
800-meter run
- First place: Sheridan’s Abby Newton — 2 minutes, 26.54 seconds
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Katie Turpin — 2:33.66
1,600-meter run
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan — 5 minutes, 48.7 seconds
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Dana Weatherby — 5:54.27
4x100-meter relay
- Third place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton, Ellen Brown, Megan Hodges, Preslee Moser — 52.95 seconds
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Izzy Carbert, Jazlyn Ryan, Maddy Hill, Grace Sopko — 53.82 seconds
4x400-meter relay
- Third place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton, Piper O’Dell, Vivian Morey, Sage Lowe — 4 minutes, 29.64 seconds
- Sixth place: Big Horn’s Ashley Billings, Lauren Smith, Kate Mohrmann, Saydee Zimmer — 4:50.12
4x800-meter relay
- First place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan, Katie Turpin, Vivian Morey, Abby Newton — 10 minutes, 13.58 seconds
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Sarah Gonda, Katelyn Reckard, Alice Anderson, Amadea Vaira — 10 minutes, 54.07 seconds
1,600-meter sprint medley
- Second place: Big Horn High School’s Kate Mohrmann, Saydee Zimmer, Rachel Bishop, Peyton McLaughlin — 4 minutes, 37.12 seconds
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Taylor Bower, Jules Pittsley, Sage Lowe, Danika Palmer — 4:51.90
High jump
- First place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 5 feet, 1 inch
- Second place: Sheridan’s Dulce Carroll — 5-01.00
- Third place: Tongue River’s Carleigh Reish — 4-11.00
Long jump
- Second place: Sheridan’s Brynn Burton — 15 feet, 2 inches
- Fourth place: Big Horn’s Kate Mohrmann — 15-01.00
- Seventh place (tie): Big Horn’s Saydee Zimmer — 14-09.50
Triple jump
- Second place: Sheridan’s Addy Bolton — 35 feet, 2.5 inches
- Third place: Sheridan’s Preslee Moser — 33-10.75
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Megan Hodges — 33-01.25
- Sixth place: Sheridan’s Brynn Burton — 32-00.50
- Seventh place: Tongue River’s Izzy Carbert — 31-08.00
- Eighth place: Sheridan’s Ellen Brown — 31-07.00
Shot put
- Second place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 41 feet, 1 inch
- Seventh place: Sheridan’s Hanah Sullivan — 34-09.00
- Eighth place: Big Horn’s Amelia Gee — 34-07.00
Discus throw
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Alex Cameron — 113 feet, 9 inches
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Gennah Deutcher — 108-11
- Seventh place: Sheridan’s Jaylynn Morgan — 102-05
Boys
100-meter dash
- Third place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas — 11.51 seconds
- Seventh place (tie): Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 11.92
200-meter dash
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas — 22.90 seconds
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Nicholas Hale — 22.98
400-meter dash
- Third place: Sheridan’s Nathan Fitzpatrick — 51.34 seconds
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins — 51.74
- Sixth place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 52.90
800-meter run
- Third place: Tongue River’s Al Spotted — 2 minutes 16.48 seconds
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Isaiah Cotes — 2:17.81
- Sixth place: Sheridan’s Robby Miller — 2:18.58
1,600-meter run
- First place: Tongue River’s Wyatt Ostler — 4 minutes, 40.73 seconds
- Third place: Sheridan’s Robby Miller — 4:50.70
- Seventh place: Sheridan’s Marcus Hale — 4:56.04
1,200-meter run
- First place: Sheridan’s David Standish — 10 minutes, 11.37 seconds
- Second place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers — 10:16.97
- Third place: Sheridan’s Blaine Johnson — 10:18.72
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Reese Charest — 10:19.38
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Sage Gradinaru — 10:23.23
110-meter hurdles
- First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 15.83 seconds
- Seventh place: Sheridan’s Branton Williams — 18.55
300-meter hurdles
- First place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 43.23 seconds
- Third place: Sheridan’s Cameron Perez — 44.56
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Branton Williams — 45.67
- Sixth place: Big Horn’s Caleb Gibson — 45.74
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Christian Walker — 45.87
4x100-meter relay
- Second place: Sheridan’s Dominic Kaszas, Kyle Meinecke, Nicholas Hale, Izak Aksamit — 44.43 seconds
4x400-meter relay
- First place: Sheridan’s Carl Askins, Nicholas Hale, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Izak Aksamit — 3 minutes, 31.86 seconds
- Third place: Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, AJ Moline, Riley Green, Caleb Gibson — 3:43.23
- Fourth place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer, Jack Walker, Toby Schons, Bryce Morris — 3:44.24
4x800-meter relay
- First place: Sheridan’s Austin Akers, David Standish, Blaine Johnson, Reese Charest — 8 minutes, 22.26 seconds
- Fifth place: Tongue River’s Wes Beadle, Wyatt Ostler, Al Spotted, Jason Baron — 8:57.92
- Eighth place: Big Horn’s Dawson Richards, James Richards, Cade Butler, AJ Moline — 9:19.46
1,600-meter sprint medley
- Second place: Sheridan’s Caiden Martin, Damian Roberts, Trent Foster, Patrick Aasby — 3 minutes, 49.83 seconds
- Fourth place: Tongue River’s Scott Arizona, Alex Barker, Javin Walker, Isaiah Cotes — 4:00.66
High jump
- Third place: Sheridan’s Conner McKinney — 5 feet, 8 inches
- Seventh place: Big Horn’s Jax Zimmer — 5-06.00
Pole vault
- First place: Sheridan’s Ryan Karajanis — 14 feet, 6 inches
- Second place: Sheridan’s Kaden Moeller — 13-05.00
- Fifth place: Sheridan’s Gaige Tarver — 12-05.00
Long jump
- Fifth place: Tongue River’s Garrett Ostler — 19 feet, 8.50 inches
Triple jump
- First place: Sheridan’s Kyle Meinecke — 40 feet, 10.5 inches
- Second place: Big Horn’s Garrett Custis — 40-10.00
- Third place: Tongue River’s Javin Walker — 39-00.75
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Tyler Hutton — 37-09.00
- Fifth place: Arvada-Clearmont’s Torrey Veach — 37-06.00
- Eighth place: Sheridan’s Uriah Busby — 37-03.75
Shot put
- First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 52 feet, 7.5 inches
- Fourth place: Sheridan’s Matthew Ingalls — 45-06.00
- Eighth place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 43-00.00
Discus throw
- First place: Sheridan’s Gaige Vielhauer — 153 feet, 10 inches
- Second place: Sheridan’s Texas Tanner — 139-11
- Third place: Tongue River’s Jacob Knobloch — 133-02