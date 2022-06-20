SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets American Legion baseball team celebrated fathers Sunday afternoon in addition to splitting games against the Casper Drillers.
Friday, the Jets hosted the Wheatland Lobos and lost twice, 7-2 and 5-3 on Ernie Rotellini Field.
Sunday, the team started strong with a 10-9 win against the Casper Drillers after players warmed up with their fathers ahead of the game. Game two resulted in a close 6-5 loss against the Drillers.
The team now sits 11-10 on the season and face the Buffalo Bulls on the road Monday in doubleheader action at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.