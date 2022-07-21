Jets006_print.jpg
Buy Now

Jets' pitcher Lathe Brown (16) lunges through his pitch during play against Buffalo Monday, July 11, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

DOUGLAS — The Sheridan Jets were run-ruled by Casper 22-3 in Wednesday night’s district championship.  

Casper unloaded an onslaught of hits in the third inning. That’s when the Drillers scored all of their 22 runs, many of which were when the Jets needed just one out to end the inning. The nightmare of an inning for the Jets included three home runs sailing over the outfielders’ heads. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you