DOUGLAS — The Sheridan Jets were run-ruled by Casper 22-3 in Wednesday night’s district championship.
Casper unloaded an onslaught of hits in the third inning. That’s when the Drillers scored all of their 22 runs, many of which were when the Jets needed just one out to end the inning. The nightmare of an inning for the Jets included three home runs sailing over the outfielders’ heads.
“I’ve never seen an inning quite like that,” Jets head coach Austin Cowen said. “Nearly everything they (Casper) hit was finding gaps. It was the craziest thing I've seen in my 20-plus years of playing and coaching baseball.”
The Drillers collected 17 hits on the day, compared to Sheridan’s five. The Jets also committed three errors, all in the third inning. Casper kept a clean sheet with no errors.
“We had some errors that kept the inning alive for them, Cowen said.“It could have been a close game otherwise, but obviously they kept hitting and extended the lead.”
The title game was just 45 days removed from the Jets and Casper splitting a doubleheader, one game of which had the Jets winning 16-1.
The Jets will head into the state tournament in Cody as a No. 2 seed. The Jets will open against Lovell on Monday at a time that’s yet to be determined. The tournament is a double elimination format, but the Jets want to start off on the right foot.
“This is one of those games that you need a short memory,” Cowen said. “When a team puts 22 (runs) on you, there’s nothing you can do but laugh it off and move on.”
