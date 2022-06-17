SHERIDAN — In a game originally scheduled for Friday, the Sheridan Jets American Legion baseball team fell to the visiting Wheatland Lobos twice Thursday at Ernie Rotellini Field.
Wheatland started out game one with the first run in the first inning. The Jets came back to score a run in inning two, followed by both teams keeping a 2-2 tie until the final inning, when Wheatland tore away with a five-run streak to end the game 7-2.
In game two, the Jets again lost but with a smaller margin — 5-3 — against the Lobos. Inning five proved detrimental to the Jets, who until then remained tied with the guests 2-2. Sheridan remained two runs shy of a tie at the end.
The Jets are scheduled to host the Casper Drillers Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Ernie Rotellini Field for a non-league game.