SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets and Troopers American Legion baseball teams competed Thursday evening.
The Jets hosted the Powell Pioneers on Ernie Rotellini Field for a non-league game, losing 5-3 in game one and losing again in game two, 9-7.
The losses drop the team’s record to 15-15 on the season.
The Troopers played two road games Thursday at Dehler Park in Billings, beating the Billings Royals 14-5 and downing Loveland, Colorado, 7-1 in game two.
The wins bring the team’s record to 28-8 on the season.
Both teams continue action over the weekend, with the Troopers facing Jackson Friday and the Jets hosting Lewistown Friday at 3 and 5 p.m.