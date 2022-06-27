SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jets American Legion baseball team played four games on the road over a three-day stretch, winning half and losing half.
Thursday, the Jets faced the Belgrade, Montana, Bandits and lost 12-1 in the non-league game.
Friday, Sheridan lost again to the Havre, Montana, North Stars in a close 7-6 battle.
Saturday, Sheridan aced the competition when the team faced the Great Falls, Montana, Chargers and won 11-1, followed by a win against Dickinson, North Dakota’s Volunteers in a 10-0 shut out.
The Jets play again on the road Tuesday in Lovell against the Mustangs for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.