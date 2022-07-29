Jets002_print.jpg
Jets' catcher Troy Waugh reaches for the ball during play against Buffalo Monday, July 11, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

CODY — The Jets were eliminated as they lost 9-2 to Casper in the semifinal game of the American Legion ‘A’ state tournament. 

The Drillers grabbed an early 3-1 lead after the first inning. Casper was able to score five insurance runs in the fifth inning. The score was 8-2 after the fifth. 

