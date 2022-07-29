CODY — The Jets were eliminated as they lost 9-2 to Casper in the semifinal game of the American Legion ‘A’ state tournament.
The Drillers grabbed an early 3-1 lead after the first inning. Casper was able to score five insurance runs in the fifth inning. The score was 8-2 after the fifth.
Jets pitcher Avon Barney allowed seven hits and struck out seven batters in four and two-thirds innings. Tyler Reisen led the Jets offense with an RBI and going 2-for-3 at the plate.
This was the first year the Jets competed in American Legion class “A”. The Jets won their conference and went into districts as No. 1 seed. The Jets finished the season with a 28-21 record.
“I told the team that we exceeded anyone's expectations this season,” Jets head coach Austin Cowen said. “I believe we represented Sheridan well. We had a great season.”