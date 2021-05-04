SHERIDAN — Following the Sheridan College rodeo team’s final rodeo of the season at Colorado State University in Greeley, Colorado, Coby Johnson and Manchi Nace qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo that will be held in Casper June 11-13.
Johnson placed second in the long round in the bull riding with a 78-point ride, while his teammate Wyatt Phelps won the long round with a 79-point ride. Matt Fenton placed fourth with a 70-point ride, and Jaren Beckman placed fifth with a 69-point ride. In the short round, Johnson scored 77 points to win the round and the average, and Beckman scored 57 points to place third in the round and third in the average.
Johnson just missed winning the region by 2.5 points in the bull riding, as he finished with 675.5 points and the first-place cowboy had 667 points.
Freshman Nace had a 17.79 first run in the barrel racing to win the short round, and she ran a 17.75 second run to place second in the round. Nace finished with a cumulative time of 35.54 seconds to win the average.
Nace sat in fourth place in barrel racing prior to the weekend’s competition, then passed the third-place cowgirl to qualify for the CNFR in third place.
Maddie Hall made the short round in the goat tying with a time of 8.8 seconds. She placed 10th before the short round, and tied her goat in 9.6 seconds to place eighth overall.
The CNFR will be held in the Ford Wyoming Center from June 11-13.