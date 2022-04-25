SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Coby Johnson won the regional bull riding event for the third time in three years. The win advances the athlete to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper.
The SC rodeo teams competed at regionals for the Central Rocky Mountain Region, which includes 14 teams all along the Mountain West from Wyoming and Colorado.
As a team, Sheridan College men’s rodeo finished fifth with 1,780 total points on the season. SC women’s rodeo finished seventh with 640 points.