Coby Johnson rides an ornery bull during Sheridan College's rodeo practice Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Coby Johnson won the regional bull riding event for the third time in three years. The win advances the athlete to the College National Finals Rodeo June 12-18 in Casper.  

The SC rodeo teams competed at regionals for the Central Rocky Mountain Region, which includes 14 teams all along the Mountain West from Wyoming and Colorado. 

As a team, Sheridan College men’s rodeo finished fifth with 1,780 total points on the season. SC women’s rodeo finished seventh with 640 points. 

