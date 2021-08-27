BIG HORN — Every week, Skey Johnston comes to look over the fields and the players and the game he loves.
He rides up to the sidelines in an SUV — often chauffeured by Flying H Ranch manager and friend Martin McCarty — and positions himself in a folding chair under the covered shade in front of the car to watch his daughter, Gillian Johnston, or his grandson, Will Johnston, play polo.
Johnston owns the Flying H Polo Club. And as it wraps up its 17th summer of existence with three games Saturday, Johnston also turns 89 years young. The club has exceeded his wildest expectations.
“I enjoy watching,” Johnston said before cracking a smile. “I’m getting a little long in the tooth.”
Johnston grew up in Cleveland, Tennessee, where his family has farmed since the 1830s. His father played polo, but around the time he came of age to start the sport, it shut down. Polo all around the world essentially stopped when World War II began.
He rodeoed for four or five years after graduating high school in 1950 as polo slowly crept back to life. As it did, Johnston dove into the game and played competitively for about 20 years, into the 1970s. He retired from the sport for good around 30 years ago after stints as the vice president, president and chairman of the United States Polo Association.
That’s about the time Johnston bought the Flying H Ranch. And following the vision of his late son, Skeeter, he opened the polo club 17 years ago.
“He wanted to have better polo out here and bring in some of the better polo players in the world and have really good fields,” Johnston said. “So we built these fields. The original idea was to keep the level of polo up at a high level. That’s the formula we’ve always kind of followed … It’s worked out pretty well for us, I think.”
The sport already possessed a long history in the area, especially with Flying H’s next-door neighbor, the Big Horn Polo Club. Johnston originally learned about Sheridan County by playing and buying polo ponies here. He valued the scenery and the quality of horses. Actually, it’s his favorite place he’s ever played.
“It’s just a unique kind of a spot in the world,” said Johnston, who also spends time in Tennessee and Florida.
And if all goes according to Johnston’s plan, Flying H will be around for a long, long time. He wants the club to look the same as it does now, just expanded a little. The next step is to add another field.
“We try to keep it simple,” Will Johnston said. “We focus on the things we believe are the most important — the quality of the fields, the good people, good umpires, all those things.”
Will Johnston still picks his grandfather’s brain about ideas for the club. And even 24 hours shy of his 89th birthday, Skey Johnston still strives for it to improve.
“He’s such a supporter, and he loves polo,” Will Johnston said. “It’s never about him. He sees it a different way. This sport means so much to him, and I think that is what this club kind of encompasses.”
In Will Johnston, Skey Johnston is watching the fourth generation of polo player in his family. He’s proud of Will, Gillian and the rest of his family and the people they’ve become.
They feel the same way about him and the club he’s built.
“He’s just a very special human being,” Will Johnston said.