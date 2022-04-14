SHERIDAN — Katie Jorgenson started with plastic clubs.
As a young child, she’d take them out into the yard at home with her golf-loving dad, Levi. She’d tee off and run toward the ball to whack it again and again.
Fast forward a decade-plus, Jorgenson is heading to Black Hills State University next fall to play on the golf team and major in elementary education. She filled out the paperwork and committed in late February but held her official signing day Wednesday at Sheridan High School.
“I’m excited,” Jorgenson said. “I’m glad that I’m not so far away from home. If something bad were to happen, I can just hop in the car and come on home. I’m just excited to meet new people and be a part of that team. I want to learn the team for the next four years and have a good time while I’m up there.”
Initially, she wasn’t certain she wanted to play golf in college, though. She considered Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming only for academics and visited Black Hills State once last October. She met with the coach and came away impressed but still unsure.
Jorgenson sat on an offer to join the Yellow Jackets’ team for four months before making her final decision in February. She was accepting it. Her dad influenced her, saying the chance to play college golf won’t always be there. The opportunity to come home or stop if she didn’t like it would be, he said.
“I thought long and hard about this decision,” Jorgenson said. “... I just think that was when I was like, ‘I’m going to try it and enjoy it while I can.’
Jorgenson has been enjoying it for years in Sheridan. She has golfed for the Lady Broncs all four years of high school and was one of the first athletes in the Sheridan Junior Golf Association when it was created in 2015. She remembers receiving little pins as rewards when she achieved new goals with the junior program.
She loved the sport, especially the social aspect of it, but said she didn’t begin to take it seriously until early in her high school career.
During her freshman year, Jorgenson said she often scored around 120. But with a lot of practice, offseason work and the assistance of multiple coaches, she steadily improved.
Last fall, Jorgenson helped the Lady Broncs win a 4A girls team state championship and placed eighth individually. She shot a 78 and finished third at Sheridan’s first tournament of the spring last Friday in Worland.
“She often hits straight, so she doesn’t find herself in a lot of trouble,” Sheridan High School head golf coach Kaelee Saner said. “What we’ve really worked on is believing in herself and, whenever she pulls a club, to trust that club. She’s worked really hard on her mindset. The fall really showed her she can do it. She plays really smart. She knows that, if she is in trouble, she doesn’t have to get it all back on the next shot.”
There will be a lot of next shots for Jorgenson during the next four years. She graduated from plastic clubs to the real versions long ago, but her joy for the game remains.
“I just think I wanted to continue and experience what it’s like up in college now,” she said.