SHERIDAN — The first time Julia Kutz saw her future school, it was getting dark outside.
But that didn’t matter.
As she and her family pulled into Orange City, Iowa, on a chilly evening in January, Kutz saw lights strung throughout the town and was impressed by the buildings on campus.
It felt homey.
Kutz officially committed to make Northwestern College — a private Christian school that enrolls more than 1,500 students — her home last week. She will play tennis on the NAIA level and plans to study genetics starting this fall.
“It just seemed like God was opening all the doors for me to be able to go there,” said Kutz, a 2021 Sheridan High School graduate.
At this time last year, Kutz had never even heard of Northwestern. Last fall, she was using an online tennis recruiting program that allowed her to set filters based on what types of schools she was interested in. When searching for colleges with a tennis program and a genetics program in the region, Northwestern was the only school that popped up.
That set it as No. 1 on her list. She also considered the University of Wyoming and John Brown University. But after her formal visit to Northwestern in January and another informal visit in the spring, she was sold.
“Northwestern just seemed like the perfect fit for me,” she said. “And in this case, I wanted to go with quality of the school, and it's more specified to what I'm majoring in rather than a cheaper college experience.”
Kutz reached out to Northwestern’s women’s tennis coach, Jamie De Jong, and expressed interest. The two hit it off right away.
“She immediately made me feel at home because she was just so sweet and kind of reminded me of my mom,” Kutz said with a laugh. “That will be, probably, kind of a comfort (while I’m there). My mom and I have had quite a few FaceTime discussions with her just about tennis stuff in the future. And she has the same mindset that I have toward college tennis, which is kind of like, ‘Yes, we want to be competitive, and this is a competitive college sport, but also, that's not entirely why you're here. You're also here to learn and grow closer to God.’”
Kutz, no doubt, has the tennis ability to play at the next level, though.
On her formal visit, she participated in one of the tennis team’s practices, which served as a sort of tryout. Kutz said she fit in talent- and personality-wise.
At Sheridan High School, she finished third in the state in No. 1 singles as a junior. As a senior, she won the state championship as a No. 2 singles player.
“Determination is probably her strongest (skill), but she hits the ball hard and she's willing to learn and follows directions well,” Sheridan head tennis coach Bob Faurot said. “She's starting to develop the point and set it up so that she could win it in a couple of strokes later instead of that one stroke.”
Faurot interacted with De Jong during the recruiting process and offered glowing reviews of Kutz. He’s seen her thrive off the court, too.
“She's a really good faith leader on our team,” Faurot said. “And it’s not just tennis. She's a great scholar, and she's also a great person, and I really liked her family, as well.”
Kutz is ready to grow even more. It takes about nine and a half hours to drive from Sheridan to Orange City, but the distance is something she looks forward to. She estimates she’s never been away from home for longer than two weeks at a time.
“Honestly, I'm kind of excited,” Kutz said. “I live with my parents, and my grandparents live up the road. My cousins live close to us, as well. So we have a lot of family here, but I'm excited to go somewhere else and be separate from my family and kind of discover who I am without them around.”
Though she’s already talked with her parents and grandparents about when they might come visit her new home.