SHERIDAN — Don Julian is the activities director at Sheridan High School and retires from his post this year after 15 years holding that position.
Julian has spent a combined 32 years working in education. He came to Sheridan as activities director and head football coach in 2007 after stints in Casper, Riverton and the University of Wyoming.
He stepped down as the Broncs’ head football coach following the 2017 season after 11 seasons, 102 wins and five state championships. Julian earned Coach of the Year honors all five of those years and was named Super 25 Coach of the Year twice.
Julian also remains active in the community. He was honored with a Keystone Award from The Hub on Smith in 2019 and hosted his first-ever leadership clinic with professionals from around the state the same year. He’s been actively involved in a community-wide initiative to erect the Doubleday Sports Complex, served on the Sheridan Recreation District board and is an active member of his faith community.