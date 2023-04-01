SHERIDAN — Don Julian knows how to win.
Known as Wyoming’s sixth most winningest coach, Julian notched nine state championships in 19 years of head coaching Wyoming high school football.
As he faces another win in the books — an induction to the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer — he reflects on his mentors, those he’s mentored and the learning that comes from winning — and losing.
“One of the things I’ve really come to understand is how important losses are, because losses are what teach us,” Julian said. “When we talk about coaching, people talk wins and losses. We learn so much more from the tough losses than we ever do from the wins. It’s the same with coaching. It’s the same with life in general. It’s those tough moments that really helped form us.”
Don Julian most recently retired from his role as activities director for Sheridan High School in 2022 after 15 years holding that position. Julian has spent a combined 32 years working in education. He came to Sheridan as activities director and head football coach in 2007 after stints in Casper, Riverton and the University of Wyoming.
He stepped down as the Broncs’ head football coach following the 2017 season after 11 seasons, 102 wins and five state championships. Julian earned Coach of the Year honors all five of those years and was named Super 25 Coach of the Year twice.
Julian also remains active in the community. He was honored with a Keystone Award from The Hub on Smith in 2019 and hosted his first-ever leadership clinic with professionals from around the state the same year. He’s been actively involved in a communitywide initiative to erect the Doubleday Sports Complex, served on the Sheridan Recreation District board and is an active member of his faith community.
Sheridan High School head football coach and mentee of Julian Jeff Mowry said while it’s hard to think of instances where he experienced loss with Julian because of the rarity of that happening, he remembers the quality of his character and strong work ethic from the perspective of math student, football athlete and assistant coach to Julian.
“He’s a great man, not just a great football coach,” Mowry said. “We always see him as a coach, which he is a great coach. He’s also a great man. He’s the same in both.”
Julian impacted Mowry, and the lessons learned under his leadership remain part of his coaching philosophy today.
“One of the things that he talks about a lot is being the same in everything that you do,” Mowry said. “You can’t be somebody different on the football field than you are in the hallways of the school or at home, or the way you treat your wife. Being the same in everything you do so people know who you are is really important, and I’ve tried to do that as best as I could, with whoever I come across.”
Julian learned early that he wanted more than Ws on the books — he wanted to create a culture of building well-rounded humans with buy-in from parents.
“I think when you get started you think that’s going to be pretty easy to build that relationship with parents. And then some things go wrong. And you make a mistake or a kid makes a mistake and all of a sudden there’s this situation that has happened, and when it comes to a parent and their child, that’s always going to be No. 1,” Julian said. “The biggest thing about building trust is sharing your story, sharing your purpose. Why am I working with your son or daughter? I’m not doing it just to win a ballgame. I’m not doing it to put them through terrible situations. I do it because I love doing it, and I want to see them succeed in life. Sharing that, I think, is important.”
Once he shares his purpose, Julian said he must then demonstrate that purpose every day and practice transparency when he makes mistakes along the way, which maintains trust in his staff, athletes and their families.
Julian faced adversity early in his career, when the entire UW football coaching staff was fired with one game left in the season.
He was hired on for the next season but said he recalls his time there as trying, and at a young age, hindsight is more shallow. Over time, hindsight grows bigger and it becomes easier to endure trials. His encouragement to young athletes, coaches or any young person was to push past bitterness about personal setbacks and choose to overcome it.
“If we can take that path of, ‘Hey, I can overcome this and I can get better because of this.’ Then nine times out of 10, in my experience, when I look back five or 10 years later, I see how it did do that for me and it ended up being a good thing in my past.
“That’s how I’ve tried to try to coach,” he continued. “We’re going to learn how to handle adversity together. And when we learn how to do that together, great things are going to happen.”