SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club presented checks this week to local first responders.
During certain home games each season, the local NA3HL hockey team host special weekends to promote awareness of and raise funds for causes that impact our community, such as cancer awareness and support for our active duty military and veterans. As part of these events, the team wears specially designed jerseys, which are auctioned off to fans with the proceeds to go to organizations that provide services and support those areas. This past season the Hawks put on a First Responders Appreciation Weekend to honor local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel, with free admission for all first responders and special recognition for all first responders do everyday.