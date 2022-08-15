Hawks004.jpg
Jenn Gage practices her swing before she commits to hitting the ball during the 3rd Annual Hawks Cup Golf Tournament at the Powder Horn Golf Club Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN —  It takes a village. That’s certainly the case for the Sheridan Hawks organization. 

The team hosted its third annual Sheridan Hawks Cup Golf Tournament Friday at The Powder Horn Golf Club. Hawks president Brent Milner is aiming to raise $300,000 to keep the hockey club financially afloat. The Sheridan community stepped up in a big way at the golf tournament. There were 34 slots for teams of four to attend, every one of which was filled. The registration fee for the teams was $640. The goal in mind for Milner was to raise $15,000-$20,000 Friday evening. There were also raffle events and dinner provided for an extra cost. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

