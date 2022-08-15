SHERIDAN — It takes a village. That’s certainly the case for the Sheridan Hawks organization.
The team hosted its third annual Sheridan Hawks Cup Golf Tournament Friday at The Powder Horn Golf Club. Hawks president Brent Milner is aiming to raise $300,000 to keep the hockey club financially afloat. The Sheridan community stepped up in a big way at the golf tournament. There were 34 slots for teams of four to attend, every one of which was filled. The registration fee for the teams was $640. The goal in mind for Milner was to raise $15,000-$20,000 Friday evening. There were also raffle events and dinner provided for an extra cost.
There were gift baskets donated by local businesses to the winners of the longest drive, closest to the hole and the hockey stick putt competitions.
According to Milner, Friday’s golf tournament was the most successful they’ve had.
“They're just getting better every year. We had an excellent turnout,” Milner said. “The generosity of the sponsors, players was great to see. It gets smoother every year because it was a pretty steep learning curve when you've never thrown one. We've gotten it down. We're running it pretty efficiently. People are all having a great time. There's no more logistical headaches at the front end where people are getting frustrated because they're having to stand in line to get registered. We've got it all kind of ironed out.”
There was a sense within the Hawks organization Friday night that the community is ready for temps to drop a bit, and ready for a full slate of hockey.
“It’s a very relaxed event,” head coach Chad Bailey said. “Everybody's just having a good time. Between the golf and the raffles, there's definitely a lot to be excited about there. It’s also the kickoff to the year where you get people excited about hockey starting up again. So most of the people in the tournament are people who either build the team, come to every game or they have kids that play youth hockey in Sheridan. We’re so thankful for everyone coming out and supporting us.”
Moving on to this upcoming season, the Hawks will rely on many other tactics to reach the $300,000 mark, such as ticket sales and merchandise. A popular place to be on game day is the beer garden, which also supports the club. Another way fans can support the team is by donating to the booster club; those who donate enough to be included are given season tickets. Local sponsors also are a major driving factor financially. Each business sponsor gets a banner hung in the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center.
The Hawks open their season in Cody Sept. 9. The home opener for Sheridan will occur against the Butte Cobras on Sept. 16. at the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.