SHERIDAN — After two straight weeks of all three county teams playing at home, the squads are on the road again — just as Willie Nelson was in his 1980 hit.
The Sheridan High School football team (6-0) had a big win over Cheyenne East last week in the battle of undefeated teams. The Broncs are packing their bags for Casper, to face Kelly Walsh this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Sheridan got tripped up after a bigger win last season. The Broncs defeated Rock Springs in a much-anticipated game, but then dropped to Cheyenne East the following week.
“We didn't feel like we played up to our capacity,” head coach Jeff Mowry said. “We’ve really pushed having a faceless opponent every single week. And whether we're playing week one, week two or for the state championship, we've got to approach things the same way.”
Sheridan will have to have a faceless opponent this week, as Kelly Walsh’s record (1-5) isn’t going to rile up anyone. The Trojans haven’t defeated the Broncs since 2009. That’s where maturity kicks in. High school-aged boys are rapidly approaching manhood. The Sheridan football program has a theme every Tuesday – Be a Man Tuesday. Each Tuesday, there is a guest speaker near the end of practice that discusses what “real” manhood is about, as opposed to social media’s take on the subject. This week’s speaker was assistant coach Darin Gilbertson.
“There are plenty of other programs that coach to the heart and soul of their teams, and not just the X’s and O’s,” Mowry said. “That’s what we try to do is create great young men. We believe when you create great young men, you will have great Broncs. And what makes great Broncs goes beyond football.”
TR takes on improved Burns
Tongue River has a long way to travel this weekend. If the Eagles (5-0) win, it will make the five-and-a-half-hour drive seem much shorter.
The undefeated Eagles face Burns (3-2) Friday at 6 p.m. Burns is a team that’s improved from last season's 2-7 record. Former Chadron State football player Travis Romsa took over the program during the offseason. The head coaching change has worked out for Burns thus far with a winning season. They have experience with nine senior starters.
“Between the new coach and some senior leadership, Burns is a very dangerous team,” head coach Steve Hanson said.
Hanson can tell by looking at film that Burns has changed its playing style. The offense runs an option attack that isolates their athletes at times. They also run some spread, which forces their opponents to make open field tackles. If tackles are missed, Burns will capitalize with big plays.
The Eagles currently are undefeated, but Hanson says improvement is needed to have a shot at the state title.
“The next two weeks are going to be a big test for our defense,” Hanson said. “I have the utmost faith in our defense. Offensively, we can't turn the ball over. We can't have negative plays; we can't have three and outs. Special teams must play a little better.”
BH avoiding trap game
Big Horn is hosting its big rivalry game against Tongue River next week. But the Rams (4-1) must first travel to Newcastle (2-3) Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The Rams have battled some illness this week. Head coach Kirk McLaughlin sees a potential for a trap game if his team doesn’t handle its business this week at practice.
“We have got to get healthy,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve talked about how this can’t become a trap game. We've played well the last few weeks. We can't go down there and say that we've put ourselves in a good situation. We've got to go play. We have to be ready to go, completely dialed in.
The Eagles defense will have to be dialed in to Newcastle running back Holden McConkey.
“He runs hard and gives a high effort and has brought a lot of energy to their offense, so he could break one at any moment. We have to make sure we wrap him up.”
