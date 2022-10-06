SHERIDAN — After two straight weeks of all three county teams playing at home, the squads are on the road again — just as Willie Nelson was in his 1980 hit.

 The Sheridan High School football team (6-0) had a big win over Cheyenne East last week in the battle of undefeated teams. The Broncs are packing their bags for Casper, to face Kelly Walsh this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Sheridan got tripped up after a bigger win last season. The Broncs defeated Rock Springs in a much-anticipated game, but then dropped to Cheyenne East the following week.

