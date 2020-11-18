SHERIDAN — Eight points in two games earned the Sheridan Hawks’ forward Justin Schwartzmiller the title of Frontier Division Star-of-the-Week, the North American 3 Hockey League announced Tuesday.
Schwartzmiller scored four goals, including the game-winner, Saturday night against the Bozeman Icedogs en route to an 8-1 Hawks win. The Hawks veteran added two goals and two assists Sunday afternoon to help Sheridan to a 5-0 victory and 8-1 record.
After starting the season pointless, Schwartzmiller has scored in the Hawks’ past seven games, recording multi-point games in all but one of those contests. His 20 points (15 goals, five assists) rank fourth on the team and 11th in the league.
Sheridan hosts the Helena Bighorns this weekend at the Whitney Rink in the M&M’s Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.