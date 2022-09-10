SHERIDAN — The naming of Sheridan High School homecoming king and queen was highly anticipated. Fortunately for the Broncs, it was the only thing in question Friday night.

The Sheridan football team throttled Laramie 55-6. The Broncs had figurative fireworks for homecoming night. The Sheridan offense lit the scoreboard, and the Plainsmen 48-0 in the first half. The large deficit led to a running clock in the second half. The big lead also gave the Bronc coaching staff the opportunity to play kids that have limited varsity reps. The varsity starters did their job and paved the road for the JV squad.

