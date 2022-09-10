SHERIDAN — The naming of Sheridan High School homecoming king and queen was highly anticipated. Fortunately for the Broncs, it was the only thing in question Friday night.
The Sheridan football team throttled Laramie 55-6. The Broncs had figurative fireworks for homecoming night. The Sheridan offense lit the scoreboard, and the Plainsmen 48-0 in the first half. The large deficit led to a running clock in the second half. The big lead also gave the Bronc coaching staff the opportunity to play kids that have limited varsity reps. The varsity starters did their job and paved the road for the JV squad.
“It’s critical that our guys came out and executed the way they did at the beginning,” said Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry. “Last week, we had six fumbles on the ground, and we had to nip that stuff in the bud. They did a great job of playing a clean game.”
Though the JV players have experience playing in their own games. Mowry said playing in a varsity game is more exciting for the players.
“Getting them some experience on a Friday night is much different than a Saturday JV game,” Mowry said. “These guys are out under the lights, the atmosphere is different, the intensity is different. They’re getting the full benefit of having that experience. So, in a couple years, next year, they have that experience to rely on. They can say, ‘We’ve been out here before, it’s not my first time.’”
The Sheridan JV team was on full display Friday night. Many younger players rose to the occasion.
Bronc back-up quarterback Darin Davidson took the snaps in the second half. Davidson threw the ball to Rater Tomlinson for a catch and run to go up 48-6. Sheridan running back Malachi Bandy-Schmidt forced himself over the goal line for a TD. Alex Haswell made a special team play by blocking a punt.
“Our sidelines were going nuts,” Mowry said. “There was excitement watching those guys make plays.”
One of the more exciting plays made by the JV players was when 5’7” sophomore safety Karson Chase picked off the Laramie quarterback. Chase was surrounded by his teammates celebrating alongside him while he sprinted to ring the “turnover bell.”
“It was very exhilarating,” Chase said. “Every time I force a turnover in a JV game, I forget to ring the bell. I made sure I didn’t forget this time.”
Another group who doesn’t have a whole lot of experience is the Sheridan offensive line. None of them had a start under their belt before this season. Senior Dillan Bennett had experience coming into this season but was injured in game one. Bennett is expected to return late this season, but the offensive line has stepped up without his presence on the field.
“I see improvement every week,” Mowry said. “We’re doing well for week three, but hopefully we keep trending the right direction. It’s a long season. And hopefully by playoffs we have a complete product on the offensive line. But they’ve got to keep improving.”
It was the starters who put up the bulk of points, but it will be the plays made by the JV players that might be more memorable.
“They’re the service squad during every week at practice,” Mowry said. “There’s a lot of smiles on their faces and it’s a great opportunity for those guys and it’s good to see those guys step up and be the guy.”
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.