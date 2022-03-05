GILLETTE — Ryan Karajanis pole vaulted more than two feet higher than his Olympian grandfather Friday.
One-hundred and two years ago, Christ Karajanis competed as a pole vaulter at the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium, and cleared a height of 13 feet, 3 inches.
Ryan Karajanis routinely tops that now, and he did it again Friday at the state indoor track meet in Gillette. He went as high as 15 feet, 6 ½ inches, setting a new personal best, a new facility record for the Campbell County Recreation Center and won his third consecutive indoor track state title.
“It meant a lot,” said Karajanis, a senior at Sheridan High School.
His dad, Pete Karajanis, competed at the University of Wyoming and now serves as the Broncs’ pole vaulting coach. Ryan Karajanis’ uncle and brother pole vaulted, too.
“He didn’t stand a chance,” Pete Karajanis said. “He had to (pole vault).”
When Ryan Karajanis lined up for the 15-foot, 6 ½-inch try, a voice over the facility’s loudspeaker alerted the crowd of what he was aiming for, and it turned its collective attention toward Karajanis. The people around him clapped and cheered him on.
On his record jump, Karajanis grazed the bar, but it did not fall. After he dropped to the landing pad, Karajanis stood up, flexed his arms and yelled in excitement.
“Don’t know how it stayed up, but I’ll take it,” he said with a smile. “It bounced a little bit. We call that ‘bar love.’ I don’t think I’ve ever gotten that much bar love.”
Karajanis then attempted to go up to 15 feet, 8 inches but couldn’t complete it. His previous all-time best of 15 feet, 3 ½ inches came last outdoor track season, and he entered Friday hoping to hit at least 15 feet, 2 inches.
“Ryan puts so much time in,” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said. “He deserves that. It was cool to be able to see.”
Sheridan in good position after first day
After the first day of the two-day event, the Broncs (53 points) hold first place and a four-point lead over Cheyenne Central.
The Lady Broncs sit in second with 38 points, less than two behind Cheyenne Central’s girls team.
In addition to Karajanis, Sheridan won two other state championships. Dulce Carroll grabbed first place in the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. The boys sprint medley relay team also took first with a time of 3 minutes, 39.57 seconds.
Carter McComb also broke the state record in the boys 55-meter dash preliminaries.
“We’re set up better in the finals than we thought we would be,” Kelting said. “... We’re doing great things right now. We just need to keep on scoring points.”
Coming into Friday, the Broncs aimed to score 55 to 60 first-day points. The Lady Broncs set their target between 27 and 30 but easily eclipsed that.
Big Horn, Tongue River highlights
Josh Thompson tallied the Rams’ top finish — seventh in the boys shot put preliminaries. Peyton McLaughlin placed 16th in the girls 55-meter hurdles preliminaries. Dylan Greenough-Groom took 17th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries.
Another thrower, Jacob Knobloch, also notched Tongue River’s highest finish. He rose to sixth in the boys shot put preliminaries. Jane Pendergast and Cole Kukuchka each took 17th in the girls 400-meter run finals and the boys 55-meter hurdles preliminaries, respectively. Scotty Arizona finished 20th in the 55-meter dash preliminaries.
Competition resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.