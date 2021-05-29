SHERIDAN — When he explains proper sprinting and hurdling technique to the Sheridan High School track and field teams, Taylor Kelting often talks with his hands. Holding them almost directly in front of his chest, Kelting gestures, waves and motions. It’s the one thing Broncs athletes and coaches think of when asked if Kelting has any quirks.
Kelting’s hands have high-fived, hugged and given handshakes to Sheridan’s boys outdoor track and field team, which claimed its first 4A State Championship trophy since 1959 on May 22 in Casper. They spent the three-day meet cupped around his mouth as he shouted encouragement, clapped together to cheer on both the Broncs and Lady Broncs and occasionally rested in his pockets to keep warm.
For the past six years, Kelting’s hands have shaped Sheridan’s track and field programs, guiding them to four state championships and eight other top-three trophies.
As Kelting held up his pointer finger to denote Sheridan’s status as the No. 1 team in the state Saturday, an athletic wristband adorned his left wrist as it always has during Kelting’s time with the Broncs and Lady Broncs. Every year the team’s motto is inscribed in blue or gold on rubber wristbands, and nearly every Sheridan athlete wore one in Casper last weekend.
“Strive to be better” this year’s wristband read — a fitting saying for a head coach who has done just that for the entirety of his competitive and coaching career.
“If we strive to be better every day in our lives,” Kelting said, “that’s going to go a long way.”
Runs in the family
Kelting has attended 25 Wyoming outdoor track and field state meets, and he recalls watching the state’s best compete every year since he was 7 years old because his father, Mark, served as the long-time coach at Campbell County High School. Kelting’s father would check him and his older brother Tanner out of school, and they would spend the three-day weekend wherever the Wyoming High School Activities Association held that year’s culminating event.
Kelting said he started keeping up with track when he was 5, and a love for the sport grew through those annual pilgrimages to the state meet. A Gillette native, Kelting started competing as a sprinter and hurdler as soon as he could because he liked the technicality of the events.
While initially wanting to follow in his older brother’s footsteps, playing football and basketball in high school, Kelting ultimately decided to focus solely on track and field his sophomore year.
A self-described runner with “a lot of range,” Kelting ran the 400-meter dash up to the 3,200-meter run throughout high school and ended that career as a three-time track and field state champion with Gillette’s team, while collecting four individual championships.
The University of Wyoming’s track and field program took an interest in Kelting his junior year of high school, and Kelting relished the opportunity to become a Cowboy.
During his college career, which spanned five years because of a double stress fracture and redshirt season, Kelting recorded the eighth-fastest 3,000-meter time in UW history and seventh-best 5,000-meter time. It affirmed his desire to become a track coach, while his family’s history as educators made it so Kelting graduated college wanting to be a physical education teacher too.
More than 30 Keltings have been teachers, and Kelting’s grandfather and uncle boast previous success as track and field coaches in Minnesota and South Dakota, respectively.
Kelting’s father, Mark, was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015 after winning 15 collective indoor and outdoor state championships with Gillette’s program. The WCA named Mark Kelting its boys outdoor track coach of the year eight times and indoor track coach of the year six times.
His father’s induction came the year before Kelting began coaching at Sheridan, and both his father and his brother served as mentors and sounding boards for the young head coach.
Spending two years in Rock Springs as an assistant coach after college showed Kelting how to run a program and manage the personalities of different event groups before applying to be the head coach of Sheridan’s programs.
“Trying to tie the groups together to make a family, connect it in the right way and have that cohesiveness is just fun,” Kelting said, “Trying to figure out that blend and combination throughout the year to make it fit.”
‘Strive to be better’
Kelting could always recite his and his brother’s opponents' times during any given track season, and he maintained that attention to detail as he sought to become a head coach. Kelting’s meticulousness and thoughtfulness impressed Sheridan High School’s Activities and Athletics Director Don Julian.
“I remember listening to him talk about his vision for the track program,” Julian said, recalling when Kelting interviewed for the position. “And it was clear to me he had a great plan, that he had thought through it and that he was ready to take over a program, ready to be a head coach because he had really thought it through.”
A successful interview to become Sheridan Junior High School’s PE teacher won Kelting his first head coaching job and tasked him with turning around a track and field program whose boys scored 10.2 points during the outdoor season and 37 points during the indoor season in 2015 before he took over.
Current competitors said Kelting welcomed them to the program with a “practice how you play” mentality, asking Sheridan athletes to give 100% every day.
Kelting’s first season featured a third-place trophy for the Lady Broncs during the outdoor season, though the Broncs only managed to finish seventh of 16 teams indoors and 10th of 12 teams outdoors. The following year, Sheridan’s boys team jumped four places during the outdoor season, and the girls team collected two more trophies.
The ascent continued until the Broncs won the indoor state championship title in 2019, but they couldn’t crack first place during the outdoor season. Sheridan’s championship drought continued.
Throwing coach Marshall McEwen remembers Kelting’s initial plan included how to convince more students to take an interest in track and field, starting with junior high runners. As younger students worked through the junior high program and the high school teams had increasing success, McEwen said Kelting’s culture and program became “self-recruiting.”
During the 2020-21 indoor track and field season, the coronavirus affected qualification structures so only the top eight runners and top nine field competitors in the state were allowed to compete at the state championship meet, and Kelting took 18 Broncs and 16 Lady Broncs to Gillette for the culminating event.
The Sheridan boys team won its third indoor state championship in a row — Wyoming’s first indoor track and field threepeat — and the girls improved from 10th place in 2019-20 to claim a third-place trophy.
That success, coupled with the feeling of unfinished business following the cancellation of last year’s season, made it so 141 runners, jumpers and throwers wanted to wear the blue and gold when the 2021 outdoor track and field season began — a nearly 60-person increase from 85 competitors in 2019.
“How do we get to the top?” Ketling said Sheridan’s coaching staff asked itself when deciding a motto for the 2021 outdoor season.
“Strive to be better” became the obvious choice for a rallying cry, and Sheridan slipped on its wristbands inscribed with that motto on in March, hoping their hands would hold a 4A State Championship trophy in May and end the 62-year championship-less stretch.
Loving the blue and gold, learning every day
As the Broncs chased the championship title this spring, Kelting bounced around to different locations at any given track meet — one minute cheering on a pole vaulter, the next checking in with a sprinter before his race and then hugging runners after they completed the mile. The one-on-one attention has endeared Kelting to athletes and peers.
“The kids know I care about their success, and I care about them not only in their athletic career, but academic career,” Kelting said, “and them growing into great people.”
Even with track and field numbers growing and championship expectations set, Kelting said he has learned how to stress less. He’s working to become a better motivational leader, as he admits he’s “not a big speech guy,” and has begun to worry less about the final product, focusing on the process instead.
McEwen confirmed Kelting’s non-negotiable as a coach is making sure the athletes have fun, and an intrasquad track meet is already scheduled to celebrate the end of the 2021 track and field season. The celebration will feature hands that have held the 4A State Championship trophy and numerous “strive to be better” wristbands.
After bittersweet goodbyes to this season’s class of seniors, a summer of hunting, fishing and spending nearly a month on the mountain with family and friends will follow for Kelting.
Then he’ll return to his office at Sheridan Junior High School, one that features pictures hanging on the wall of every individual and team that has earned a state championship. After school, he’ll head to Homer Scott Field and Sheridan’s blue track to begin the process of maintaining the Broncs’ success and coaching the Lady Broncs to first-place finishes.
“We bleed blue and gold now, that’s just the way it is,” Kelting said. “And that’s this chapter of where I’m at in my life. The previous chapters, I was purple and yellow. I was a Cowboy, and I was a Rock Springs Tiger. As long as I get to stay here, I want to get this program better.”
Kelting will gesture, wave and motion with his hands, later rewarding athletes with high-fives, hugs and handshakes, hoping to hold more trophies.