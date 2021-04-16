SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Coaches Association named Sheridan High School’s head indoor track and field coach Taylor Kelting its boys indoor Coach of the Year after Kelting led the Broncs to its third state championship title in three years.
Four Broncs earned individual state championship titles to pace Sheridan’s threepeat — the first threepeat in indoor track and field history in the state of Wyoming. Carter McComb won the 200-meter dash, Ryan Karajanis won pole vaulting and the Broncs placed first in the 4x800-meter relay and 1,600-meter sprint medley relay.
Fueled by a championship culture Kelting helped create, 18 Sheridan athletes qualified for the indoor state championship meet amid a qualification structure affected by the coronavirus. Only the top eight athletes in track events and top nine athletes in field events participated at the culminating event based on performance during the regular season. At least one athlete competed for the Broncs in all but one track and field event, which helped Sheridan claim the title and, now, Kelting earn the Coach of the Year award.