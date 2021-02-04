SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School quarterback senior Zach Koltiska signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Black Hills State University in the fall.
“It feels awesome,” Koltiska said. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and for it to finally happen, it’s surreal.”
Koltiska chose to be a Yellow Jacket after visiting Spearfish, South Dakota, just more than a three-hour drive from Sheridan, seeing the small town and the mountains and meeting the football program’s coaching staff.
“They’ve got a good thing building,” Koltiska said. “... They’ve got new coaches there now, and I think what they’ve got going on is pretty good.”
Led by head coach Josh Breske, who BHSU hired in December 2019, the Yellow Jackets only played two games in 2020 due to COVID-19-related cancellations. No schedule for 2021 has been announced yet, but Breske will presumably coach Black Hills and Koltiska in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division II program, in the fall.
Familiar with coronavirus-related adversity, Koltiska led the Broncs this season to a 7-4 record. The play caller averaged 106 yards per game and 14.4 yards per completion, good for seventh in 4A at the end of the season. The Wyoming Coaches Association selected Koltiska to the All-Conference quarterback first-team for his efforts.
Off the field, Wyoming’s chapter of the National Football Foundation announced Koltiska as one of 16 Sheridan senior nominees for its scholar-athlete award in early January.
Sheridan’s head coach Jeff Mowry witnessed Koltiska assume the position of starting quarterback prior to the start of the season and embrace his leadership role throughout the season.
“He really grew up since his sophomore year when he was a young, lanky, athletic young man who was a pretty good football player into a guy who really matured and became a leader for us on the field,” Mowry said. “It was nice to see him grow into a young man, and I’m excited to see that continue.”
Koltiska, who also suits up for the Broncs on the basketball court, joked he looked into playing intramural basketball this fall if he has free time in between practicing and playing football and studying in Black Hills’ business program. But the senior most looks forward to continuing his career on the football field, as he realized this year he didn’t want his competitive career to end.