SHERIDAN — Lacrosse continues to grow in Sheridan County and Wyoming following the Sheridan Mavericks’ inaugural season in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association this spring.
Sheridan head coach JR Wright said the state tournament held May 20-22 in Helena finished as well as a non-championship title-earning weekend could have finished. The team still won on a win, earning the consolation title after beating Butte 20-5.
The wins and losses matter less than progress made by individual players and the team as a whole, Wright reasoned, as four wins in a first season proved a satisfactory accomplishment for the coach, who has been working to build the program in Sheridan County since the Sheridan Recreation District started the program in the summer of 2018.
Some of the Mavericks players previously competed in the rec league under Wright’s leadership, but even with that small bit of experience, the coach said playing with certified officials surrounded by a crowd in stadiums is still quite a leap for the young players. The Sheridan team roster included primarily freshmen boys and one female senior leader in Taylor Mudd.
“Our biggest accomplishment I feel this year, as we were told by several people in the league, that this is the first year that a first-year team won a game, let alone four, with a team made up of mostly freshmen,” Wright said. “You gotta give them props, right?”
Wright said the Mavericks were the “talk of the town in terms of the league,” and said the Montana league remains aware Sheridan anticipates only growing larger, stronger and more competitive in that league and a league starting in Wyoming.
“We have a large group of middle-schoolers coming up,” Wright said. “I believe the Montana state championship will stay in Wyoming for a while in a few years.”
Until Wyoming fully establishes its own high school league, Sheridan’s group will continue playing in the Montana league. While only 22 states sanctioned the sport, USA Lacrosse literature claims high school lacrosse is played in almost every state in the country by both varsity and club programs. Most recently, Utah added it as a sanctioned sport in 2021.
Wyoming’s group of sanction-seeking teams — including groups from Cheyenne, Cody and Sheridan — will serve as a pilot program for USA Lacrosse in that the organization will maintain control of the league, with club representatives involved in the league in some capacity.
In the pilot program format, instead of the current model of individual nonprofits self-governing with USA Lacrosse as just an affiliate hierarchy, USA Lacrosse will complete all scheduling and coordination of the state-sanctioned organization. Wright said the new format aims to remove dysfunction within individual programs experienced in other parts of the nation.
Additionally, due to Mudd’s participation and strong leadership on the Mavericks team this year, Wright said several other female athletes have expressed interest. Sheridan’s rec programs remain coed but usually sees girls drop off once they hit middle-school age due to the physicality of the sport. Mudd’s influence, though, garnered interest.
“If I have 15 girls and a coach, I’ll do it,” Wright said about creating a high school girls competitive team. “I’ll raise the money and buy uniforms and make it happen.”
For now, Wright will continue focusing on strengthening his players through year-round workouts while also catering to multi-sport athletes and investing in the younger generation of lacrosse athletes.