SHERIDAN — Sheridan Mavericks lacrosse teams focused on success in different ways from wins on the scoreboard this season.
The boys high school team finished with a sixth-place finish at the state tournament in Montana.
The girls finished with one win on the season at home.
But for boys head coach JR Wright and girls head coach Brianna Scholl, they're trying to create a positive culture, no matter what it takes, including removing toxic players on the team.
Scholl mentioned earlier in the season she and her husband and co-head coach, CJ Scholl, focused on teaching rules to their players fresh to the game. That focus on fundamentals resulted in the team earning the "Honor the Game Award 2023" in recognition for unselfish respect for all elements of lacrosse, including rules, officials, opponents, teammates and self, according the the USA Lacrosse who bestowed the honor.
"I really do think we started to (build a team and build culture) this year. I think the girls learned a ton from our first game, not knowing what a field looks like and not knowing lines because it was snowing, and we had never been on a field yet. Then at the end of the season, where we're playing games together and we're knowing how to actually play lacrosse," Scholl said. "I'm just excited to see where we're going to go from here, now that we have a base of a handful of girls that understand what's going on, to see how quickly will grow from here."
The coaching staff, players and supporting family created a successful atmosphere for lacrosse in Sheridan, which found its home at the former Normative Services Academy, Inc. fields now owned by the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation. Wright and Scholl said they hope to increase interest for the girls team by hosting clinics throughout the summer — potentially free of charge — to teach basics of the game and garner interest in the sport, including possible coaches and officials clinics in addition to player clinics. To grow club traveling sports, accompanying coaches and officials are required.
"In order to do that, we need a lot of volunteers and people who are willing to come out and coach or learn how to coach or how to officiate," Wright said. "We have the kids. What we don't have are the adults right now."
CJ Scholl coaches football and wrestling for Tongue River High School, and Brianna Scholl said she encourages her athletes to participate in multiple sports, so the coaching couple breaks until the spring season. Wright hopes to continue action for the boys and possibly adult leagues moving forward.
"I've been approached a lot about an adult box lacrosse league for the parents or just other high school-age to adults who want to do that," Wright said, mentioning a possible partnership with the M&M's Center.
Those interested in playing at any age can learn more online at sheridanlacrosse.com.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.
