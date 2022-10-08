SHERIDAN — Records were meant to be broken, but this one may last a while.

 Sheridan High School swimmer Olivia Dannhaus broke the school 100-meter record Friday evening in Sheridan girls swimming team’s home meet against Powell. Sheridan head coach Brent Moore said it was a good showing by his team but fell to a talented Powell team 102-81. 

Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

