SHERIDAN — Records were meant to be broken, but this one may last a while.
Sheridan High School swimmer Olivia Dannhaus broke the school 100-meter record Friday evening in Sheridan girls swimming team’s home meet against Powell. Sheridan head coach Brent Moore said it was a good showing by his team but fell to a talented Powell team 102-81.
Dannhaus broke Taylor Baldacci’s record of 1:18.04 set back in 2017. Dannhaus said she was chasing the record since the beginning of the season. Dannhaus said she thought she might be heading in the direction of beating the record when the crowd cheered loudly, and she was nearing the finish.
“The crowd was going crazy near the end,” Dannhaus said. “That’s when I had to pick up the pace. When I finished, I could not have turned around fast enough to see my time. I was so happy when I saw that I had broken it.”
Moore described Dannhaus as a shining light on his team. A shinning bright he said that needs to be bright to help the team.
Dannhaus was an All-Stater last season and is on the way to do so again.
“I was faster at the start of this season, than I was last. It’s been a good senior season,” Dannhaus said.
The new record holder is just in her second season at Sheridan. She swam her freshman and sophomore seasons at a high school in Crystal Lake, Illinois outside of Chicago. Dannhaus expressed that having Moore coach her in the upperclassman years has benefited her.
“I wouldn’t go as far to say that he’s a chillax coach, because he can really hammer down on us. But he’s always there for us. He’s always checks in to see if we’re doing okay. He makes sure we’re in mentally in a good place. That’s something I haven’t had as much in the past. He also trains us well.”
Sheridan’s last home meet is Saturday, Oct. 8 against Kelly Walsh. It will be Dannhaus’ last home meet along with the other seniors.
“It’s kind of sad that it's reaching the end, because I really enjoy these girls. They like a family to me,” Dannhaus said.
Dannhaus expressed she doesn’t feel too keen on being a leader, despite being a senior. Moore said that Dannhaus is “super humble” and probably a bit tough on herself at times.
"People are going to look up to her no matter what,” Moore said. “She’s looked at as a leader due to her skill level. So that’s something she's probably going to have to get used to. I tell my team leadership is more of a servant role. Leadership is taking out the trash, not yelling at people.”
Moore expressed that Dannhaus is a joy to coach due to her personality.
“She's just super funny. She's kind of quirky,” Moore said. She’s a lot of fun to coach and to be around. She's fit in so well with these girls. There has never been any issues and she's just done a great job.”
Dannhaus along with Ivanna Skydan, Jaylynn Morgan and Lilly Mountain won the 200-meter medley relay. Morgan also took first place in 100-meter butterfly. Sheridan's Maggie Turpin won one-meter diving. Sophomore Avery McMullen won the 100-meter freestyle race.
Justin Hunter is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.